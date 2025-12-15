Dhurandhar casting director REACTS to Ranveer Singh- Sara Arjun's 20 year age gap criticism: 'This was required for...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now responded to the criticism on the 20-year age gap between its leads - Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun.

Simran Singh

Dec 15, 2025

Dhurandhar is making history and breaking records left, right, and centre. In just 10 days, Ranveer Singh-starrer grossed Rs 500 crore worldwide. Despite the mixed reports, Dhurandhar's phenomenal run is a milestone in itself. However, we can't ignore the discussion of the age gap between the lead pair, Ranveer and Sara Arjun. Singh (40) and Sara's (20) romance irked moviegoers and critics ever since the first look was dropped. Now, the casting director of Dhurandhar addressed the criticism of such an unusual pair. 

Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun's age gap was necessary: Mukesh Chhabra 

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Mukesh clarified that the age difference was necessary, "I had a very clear brief. The story is that he is trying to trap her. So, we knew that we wanted a young girl who is 20-21 years old." Chhabra assured that when Part 2 comes, whoever is talking about the age gap will "get all the answers." He further added, "It’s not like we don’t have good actors in that 26-27 years of age group; we have good actors. But this was (age gap) required in the film. Everything you can’t explain to people. When I was also reading about the age gap, I was laughing. According to the film’s brief, it is correct."

We wanted to give a fresh approach in casting, with new actors: Mukesh Chhabra

Chhabra expressed that he's very happy that a lot of directors, including Aditya, are now giving more chances to newcomers. Sharing his take on the casting, he said, "My idea was that we are creating the whole world. So, we are doing surprise casting, and this girl should look completely fresh. Even though she has been a child actor and has done a couple of films as a child actor, we wanted to give a fresh approach. So, I have been working with Sara for many years, and she has been coming for auditions. She is really a lovely girl." Mukesh revealed that when Sara gave the audition, he saw the hidden talent behind her sweet face. "She is such an amazing actor, you will see that in part 2," Mukesh concluded. Dhurandhar Part 2 will be released on March 19, 2026.

