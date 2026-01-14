Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 1300 crore worldwide, is second Hindi movie to achieve this feat after Dangal

After 40 days since its release on December 5, Dhurandhar has just breached the Rs 1300-crore mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the second Hindi film to accomplish this feat after Aamir Khan-led sports drama Dangal, which remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest Indian blockbusters ever. The spy thriller also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, and is still running in theatres currently in its sixth week. Despite its lengthy runtime of over three and a half hours, the film has captivated viewers with its gripping screenplay, powerful performances, brilliant music, and pitch-perfect casting.

Talking about its box office collections, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 863 crore net in India till now and is the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. After 40 days since its release on December 5, the Ranveer Singh film has just breached the Rs 1300-crore mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the second Hindi film to achieve this milestone after Aamir Khan-led sports drama Dangal. Backed by Jio Studios, the Aditya Dhar directorial is also the highest-grossing A-certified Indian film till date.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is the highest-grossing Indian film as it grossed Rs 2070 crore globally, driven by the record-breaking China earnings of Rs 1300 crore. Prabhas-starrer SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule featuring Allu Arjun are the second and third films on this list with the worldwide gross collections of Rs 1810 crore and Rs 1742 crore, respectively. Dhurandhar is set to conclude its theatrical run as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The sequel is set for a major box office showdown with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a pan-India period gangster drama starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, led by Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, is also slated to arrive in cinemas on the same day.

READ | Toxic: Yash film lands in BIG legal trouble ahead of clash with Dhurandhar 2, complaint filed for 'sexually explicit' scenes