BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film continues to break records; becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...

Dhurandhar has become the first Hindi film to earn Rs 200 crore in its second week. The Aditya Dhar-directed blockbuster spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in the leading roles.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 06:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest Indian blockbusters and is refusing to slow down. The spy thriller, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the lead roles, has now become the first Hindi film ever to earn more than Rs 200 crore in its second week. Achieving this milestone in just five days, Dhurandhar has surpassed Pushpa 2 Hindi, which had earned Rs 199 crore in seven days in its second week.

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his social media, "SIMPLY UNSTOPPABLE: 'DHURANDHAR' CREATES HISTORY, YET AGAIN... #Dhurandhar becomes the FIRST FILM in the history of #Hindi cinema to cross ₹200 cr in *Week 2* – and that too in just *5 days* [Fri to Tue]. The previous record was held by #Pushpa2 #Hindi, which had collected ₹ 199 cr in Week 2 [7 days; Fri to Thu]."

He further added, "The *second Tuesday* business – without discounted ticket pricing – is beyond outstanding... Such collections on *Day 12* – on a working day, for an A-certified film – are truly unimaginable... A new benchmark has been set! Going forward, not just this Friday's #Avatar, even the #Christmas releases will face stiff competition from the #Dhurandhar juggernaut."

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron's epic sci-fi action drama Avatar series, releases in cinemas this Friday on December 19. On December 25, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra-starrer war drama Ikkis will release, coinciding with Christmas 2025.

Till now, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 428.50 crore net in India and over Rs 630 crore gross worldwide in its first 12 days. The Aditya Dhar film is heading towards the Rs 600 crore club in India and is aiming to cross Rs 1000 crore globally. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under their banners B62 Studios and Jio Studios, respectively.

READ | Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews out: James Cameron film is 'nonsense, worst in franchise', critics say 'Avatar 3 has lost...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
