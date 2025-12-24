Dhurandhar box office: Will Ranveer Singh film be impacted by Kartik-Ananya's new release? Trade analyst says...

Dhurandhar has had a stellar run at the box office and met with little competition, with no other major releases. Now, as the year comes to an end, Dharma Productions' Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, led by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, marks the last big Bollywood release of 2025.

Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster Dhurandhar has shattered and created many records to enter the coveted list of 10 highest-grossing Indian films. Since its release on December 5, the film has had a stellar run at the box office and met with little competition, with no other major releases. Now, as the year comes to an end, Dharma Productions' Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, led by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, marks the last big Bollywood release of 2025. Here's what trade analysts are saying about the upcoming film and whether it will affect Dhurandhar's dream run.

Top trade analyst Taran Adarsh weighed in on the Kartik-Ananya film, saying it is a completely different genre. He reportedly said: "Well, it's a rom-com. It depends on what the content is...I genuinely feel that, Kartik enjoys a good following among the youth. For the sake of the industry, we need a good closure for 2025...The last release - of course, the last major release - that is Kartik's film. I hope it works." Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set for release on Christmas Day (December 25).

Dhurandhar's box office rampage

Dhurandhar, a spy action-thriller, has had an unforgettable run at the box office, earning over Rs 600 crore at the domestic box office within just 19 days of its release. And its worldwide collection (gross) has surpassed the Rs 900 crore mark. The film, directed Aditya Dhar (who also helmed the 2019 hit Uri), also features Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, Kartik-Ananya's new release is a romantic drama co-produced by Karan Johar, also starring Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff.