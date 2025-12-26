FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film becomes highest-grossing Indian movie in overseas markets in 2025, earns Rs...

Helmed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar has delivered a stellar run across key international territories, including North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and parts of Europe. The film has grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 05:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is seeing a dream run at the box office as it has grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Despite its lengthy runtime of over three and a half hours, the film has resonated strongly with viewers, thanks to its gripping narrative, power-packed performances, pulsating music, and spot-on casting. The spy thriller, also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the lead roles, has now also stormed past another major milestone. The Aditya Dhar directorial has become the first Indian film of 2025 to earn over Rs 200 crore gross in the overseas markets, firmly cementing its massive global appeal.

Dhurandhar has delivered a stellar run across key international territories, including North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and parts of Europe. Its North American performance, in particular, has been outstanding, already crossing the $12 million mark. Robust opening weekends, steady weekday collections, and strong word-of-mouth have together driven sustained footfalls across overseas markets. With this achievement, the Ranveer Singh film has decisively outpaced all other Indian releases of the year internationally, emerging as the undisputed overseas leader of 2025 so far. Trailing behind at a distant second is superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie, which had grossed Rs 180.50 crore in international markets.

The sequel Dhurandhar Part 2 will release in theatres on March 19, 2026, in the original Hindi language and the dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It will see a major box-office clash with Yash's gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. The Geetu Mohandas directorial has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, and will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Shot in Hindi and Telugu, the bilingual action drama Dacoit is also slated to release on the same day coinciding with the Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid festivities. The Shaneil Deol film features Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap.

READ | Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan titled Jan Neta in Hindi, Zee Studios to release it in North India on...

Read More
