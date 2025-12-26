FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh overthrows Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, his film crosses Rs 1000 crore mark in just...

Dhurandhar became the Dhurandhar of the box office, crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide in just 21 days, beating the likes of Pathaan and Dangal.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 01:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A poster of Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar box office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh made a comeback like no one ever did. His spy espionage thriller continues dominating the box office, despite being in its third week, and competing with Hollywood juggernaut Avatar 3 and Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Pandey's TMMTMTTM. On its 21st day, the movie has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, implying a significant milestone at the global box office. 

The producers of Dhurandhar, Jio Studios, released official data of the film, announcing that the film has grossed Rs 1006.7 crore. The domestic gross collection stands at Rs 789.18 crore, and the overseas gross is Rs 217.50 crore. As per the producers, on Christmas Day (December 25), the movie earned Rs 28.60 crore, taking the total India net box office to Rs 668.80 crore.

With Dhurandhar hitting 1000 crore, Ranveer has dethroned King Khan, Shah Rukh, and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. As per the reports, Pathaan took 27 days, and Dangal took nearly 142 days to cross this milestone. The quickest film to gross Rs 1000 crore is Pushpa The Rule (6-7 days), followed by Baahubali 2 (10 days), KGF: Chapter 2 (16 days), RRR (16 days), and Jawan (18 days).

Going ahead, the film is expected to cross the Rs 1200 crore mark by this weekend, making it a rare phenomenon in the Indian film industry. Until Border 2, Dhurandhar is expected to continue its monstrous run at the box office. Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It also marked Sara Arjun's Bollywood debut as an adult. Directed by Adtiya Dhar, Dhurandhar will be followed by Dhurandhar 2, releasing on March 19, 2026. The movie will be clashing, or rather threatening, Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
