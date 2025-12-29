Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film SMASHES another record, becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in fourth weekend

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has roared into cinemas as a full-fledged blockbuster. The high-voltage spy thriller, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, has ignited a social media storm, with explosive audience reactions, viral reels and meme-worthy moments dominating timelines. Even with its daunting three-and-a-half-hour runtime, the film has clearly struck gold, winning over viewers with its razor-sharp storytelling, commanding performances, adrenaline-pumping music and impeccably judged casting.

Dhurandhar has been on an unstoppable, record-shattering run for the past two weeks, already storming past the Rs 1100 crore mark at the global box office and Rs 700 crore in India. In its fourth weekend, from Friday, December 26 to Sunday, December 28, the Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar smashed yet another milestone, raking in a staggering Rs 61.90 crore in just three days. With this, it became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in its fourth weekend, comfortably surpassing the previous record held by the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which had collected Rs 30 crore during the same period.

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office statistics on his social media handles as he wrote, "HISTORIC *WEEKEND 4* – DHURANDHAR SETS A NEW BENCHMARK. Dhurandhar establishes yet another all-time record, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film in Weekend 4. Let's have a look at the top *Weekend 4* scorers - Dhurandhar: Rs 61.90 cr, Pushpa 2 Hindi: Rs 30 cr, Chhaava: Rs 28.43 cr, and Stree 2: Rs 25.01 cr. The journey towards the ₹ 800 cr milestone has already begun – and if the current trend continues, there's no telling where its *lifetime business* will finally land."

Dhurandhar follows Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian undercover intelligence operative who adopts the alias Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate the Pakistani underworld in Karachi’s Lyari and dismantle the perilous nexus between gangsters, terrorists and politicians. Rooted in real-life inspirations, the film draws chilling parallels to events such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, adding a hard-hitting layer of realism to the narrative. Riding on its massive success, Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge is set for a worldwide release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

The sequel is poised for a high-stakes box office showdown with the pan-India period gangster epic Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which marks Yash’s much-awaited return to the big screen after the 2022 juggernaut KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a powerful, female-led ensemble featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, is also set to hit theatres on March 19, setting the stage for a fierce three-way clash.

