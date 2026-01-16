Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film scripts history again, scores biggest sixth week, mints Rs 870 crore in India

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal-starrer Dhurandhar refuses to stop at the box office and has now scored the biggest sixth week in the history of Indian cinema. Aditya Dhar continues the spy thriller saga with Dhurandhar 2, slated to release on March 19.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 04:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has been on a sensational, record-smashing run since its release on December 5. The high-octane spy thriller, backed by a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and others, has amassed over Rs 1300 crore worldwide and Rs 870 crore in India. These phenomenal numbers have cemented Dhurandhar as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the second highest-grossing Hindi film ever, the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and the biggest A-certified Indian release in cinema history.

Now, during its sixth week from January 9 to January 15, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has crossed another benchmark and scored the biggest week 6 ever in the history of Indian cinema. Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Dhurandhar's latest box office numbers on his social media handles as he wrote, "Dhurandhar closes Week 6 on a triumphant note, scripting yet another milestone – the biggest Week 6 ever. Despite facing a prominent new release every single week, Dhurandhar has remained the first choice of moviegoers for six consecutive weeks."

"Prominent releases it stood tall against: 5 Dec: Dhurandhar, 12 Dec: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Akhanda 2 Hindi, 19 Dec: Avatar Fire And Ash, 25 Dec: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Vrusshabha Hindi, and Anaconda, 1 Jan: Ikkis, 9 Jan: The Raja Saab Hindi. Dhurandhar [Week 6] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 6.10 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.90 cr, Wed 3.40 cr, Thu 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 869.80 cr. Dhurandhar biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 218 cr, Week 2: ₹ 261.50 cr, Week 3: ₹ 189.30 cr, Week 4: ₹ 115.70 cr, Week 5: ₹ 56.35 cr, Week 6: ₹ 28.95 cr, Total: ₹ 869.80 cr #India biz | Official Nett BOC", he further added.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The sequel is set for a major box office showdown with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a pan-India period gangster drama starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, led by Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, is also slated to arrive in cinemas on the same day.

