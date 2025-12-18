Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film is on record-breaking spree, becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...

Dhurandhar has become the first Hindi movie to earn Rs 20 crore for 13 consecutive days. It has defeated Pushpa 2 Hindi as the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun film had collected Rs 20 crore for 12 consecutive days. Chhaava, Animal, and Gadar 2 earned over Rs 20 crore for 10 straight days.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar continues to break box office records with each passing day. The spy thriller, also starring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the leading roles, has already become a social media phenomenon with viral reels, hilarious memes, heated discussions, and fan theories. And, the same online chatter has translated into its record-breaking collections.

Some of the records made by Dhurandhar include scoring the biggest second Friday, second Saturday, and second Sunday, and becoming the first Hindi movie to earn Rs 200 crore in its second week. Now, the Ranveer Singh film has become the first Hindi movie to earn Rs 20 crore for 13 consecutive days. It has defeated Pushpa 2 Hindi as the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun film had collected Rs 20 crore net in India for 12 consecutive days. Chhaava, Animal, and Gadar 2 earned over Rs 20 crore for 10 straight days.

Dhurandhar will soon face stiff competition at the box office with the arrival of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third chapter in James Cameron’s blockbuster sci-fi franchise, which is set to release in Indian cinemas on December 19. Adding to the festive clash, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will also hit theatres on Christmas 2025.

The Aditya Dhar directorial will be followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid 2026 festivities. It will see a major box-office clash with Yash’s pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap’s action drama Dacoit is also slated to release on the same day.

