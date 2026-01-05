FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What! Nikhil Dwivedi says Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday are not 'star kids' for THIS reason: 'Mujhe yeh beimani lagti hai'

Andhra: Gas leak at ONGC oil well in Konaseema triggers fire, mass evacuation

Manchester United sack manager Ruben Amorim after 14 months of charge, sparks major debate on social media

Mustafizur Rahman row triggers IPL 2026 Ban in Bangladesh, how much could BCCI and BCB lose?

Meet Kanika Tekriwal, Shark Tank India judge who invested Rs 5600 at 21, now holds Rs 420 crore net worth, she runs...

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film creates another record, beats Chhaava to record biggest fifth weekend

Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United within 14 months of his appointment

CHILLING video shows Punjab AAP Sarpanch Jarmal Singh shot dead in broad daylight at Amritsar wedding

Dhurandhar craze takes over Pakistan, viral wedding video shows women dancing to Ayesha Khan's 'Shararat'

Mahhi Vij chooses dignity over money: Refuses alimony from Jay Bhanushali, prioritises kids and peaceful separation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What! Nikhil Dwivedi says Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday are not 'star kids' for THIS reason: 'Mujhe yeh beimani lagti hai'

Nikhil Dwivedi says Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday are not 'star kids'

Manchester United sack manager Ruben Amorim after 14 months of charge, sparks major debate on social media

Manchester United sack manager Ruben Amorim after 14 months of charge

Mustafizur Rahman row triggers IPL 2026 Ban in Bangladesh, how much could BCCI and BCB lose?

Mustafizur Rahman row triggers IPL Ban in Bangladesh, how much could BCCI lose?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film creates another record, beats Chhaava to record biggest fifth weekend

From Friday, January 2 to Sunday, January 4, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar crossed another major benchmark, earning Rs 35.80 crore in just three days. This pushed it to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in its fifth weekend, overtaking the earlier record set by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 04:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film creates another record, beats Chhaava to record biggest fifth weekend
Dhurandhar scores biggest fifth weekend
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Led by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has been on a remarkable, record-setting run since its release on December 5. The action-packed spy thriller, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi among others, has grossed Rs 1240 crore worldwide and earned Rs 820 crore net in India. With these staggering numbers, Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian release of 2025, the second highest-grossing Hindi film ever, the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and the biggest A-certified Indian film to date.

    During its fifth weekend, from Friday, January 2 to Sunday, January 4, the Ranveer Singh-starrer crossed another major benchmark, earning Rs 35.80 crore in just three days. This pushed it to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in its fifth weekend, overtaking the earlier record set by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which had amassed Rs 22 crore during the same period. Interestingly, both Dhurandhar and Chhaava featured Akshaye Khanna as the principal antagonist, portraying real-life figures—the Karachi-based gangster Rehman Dakait and the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, respectively.

    Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared that the Aditya Dhar film has also achieved an unprecedented milestone with double-digit collections on 30 out of 31 days. He took to his social media handles and wrote, "DHURANDHAR WEEKEND 5: TWO NEW RECORDS. Dhurandhar dominated the entire month of Dec 2025 and has extended its golden run into the first weekend of Jan 2026. NEW RECORD 1: Highest *Weekend 5* business ever recorded. Weekend 5 – Top Scorers: 1. Dhurandhar: ₹ 35.80 cr, 2. Chhaava: ₹ 22 cr, 3. Stree2: ₹ 16 cr, 4. Pushpa2 #Hindi: ₹ 14 cr. NEW RECORD 2: #Dhurandhar has posted *double-digit* collections on 30 out of 31 days – an achievement *never* seen before. Dhurandhar [Week 5] Fri 9.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 820.30 cr."

    Dhurandhar will be followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film is headed for a high-stakes box office clash with Yash’s pan-India gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, featuring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, is also set to arrive on the same day.

    READ |  JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta breaks silence on Border 2 comparisons with Border: 'Nobody can...'

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    What! Nikhil Dwivedi says Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday are not 'star kids' for THIS reason: 'Mujhe yeh beimani lagti hai'
    Nikhil Dwivedi says Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday are not 'star kids'
    Andhra: Gas leak at ONGC oil well in Konaseema triggers fire, mass evacuation
    Andhra: Gas leak at ONGC oil well in Konaseema triggers fire, mass evacuation
    Manchester United sack manager Ruben Amorim after 14 months of charge, sparks major debate on social media
    Manchester United sack manager Ruben Amorim after 14 months of charge
    Mustafizur Rahman row triggers IPL 2026 Ban in Bangladesh, how much could BCCI and BCB lose?
    Mustafizur Rahman row triggers IPL Ban in Bangladesh, how much could BCCI lose?
    Meet Kanika Tekriwal, Shark Tank India judge who invested Rs 5600 at 21, now holds Rs 420 crore net worth, she runs...
    Meet Kanika Tekriwal, Shark Tank India judge who invested Rs 5600 at 21, now hol
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
    Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
    Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
    Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
    THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
    THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
    From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
    A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
    Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
    Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement