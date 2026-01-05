Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film creates another record, beats Chhaava to record biggest fifth weekend

From Friday, January 2 to Sunday, January 4, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar crossed another major benchmark, earning Rs 35.80 crore in just three days. This pushed it to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in its fifth weekend, overtaking the earlier record set by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

Led by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has been on a remarkable, record-setting run since its release on December 5. The action-packed spy thriller, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi among others, has grossed Rs 1240 crore worldwide and earned Rs 820 crore net in India. With these staggering numbers, Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian release of 2025, the second highest-grossing Hindi film ever, the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and the biggest A-certified Indian film to date.

During its fifth weekend, from Friday, January 2 to Sunday, January 4, the Ranveer Singh-starrer crossed another major benchmark, earning Rs 35.80 crore in just three days. This pushed it to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in its fifth weekend, overtaking the earlier record set by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which had amassed Rs 22 crore during the same period. Interestingly, both Dhurandhar and Chhaava featured Akshaye Khanna as the principal antagonist, portraying real-life figures—the Karachi-based gangster Rehman Dakait and the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, respectively.

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared that the Aditya Dhar film has also achieved an unprecedented milestone with double-digit collections on 30 out of 31 days. He took to his social media handles and wrote, "DHURANDHAR WEEKEND 5: TWO NEW RECORDS. Dhurandhar dominated the entire month of Dec 2025 and has extended its golden run into the first weekend of Jan 2026. NEW RECORD 1: Highest *Weekend 5* business ever recorded. Weekend 5 – Top Scorers: 1. Dhurandhar: ₹ 35.80 cr, 2. Chhaava: ₹ 22 cr, 3. Stree2: ₹ 16 cr, 4. Pushpa2 #Hindi: ₹ 14 cr. NEW RECORD 2: #Dhurandhar has posted *double-digit* collections on 30 out of 31 days – an achievement *never* seen before. Dhurandhar [Week 5] Fri 9.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 820.30 cr."

DHURANDHAR WEEKEND 5: TWO NEW RECORDS... Dhurandhar dominated the entire month of Dec 2025 and has extended its golden run into the first weekend of Jan 2026.



NEW RECORD 1: Highest Weekend 5 business ever recorded.



Weekend 5 – Top Scorers:

Dhurandhar: ₹ 35.80 cr

pic.twitter.com/YELnGsnMHD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 5, 2026

Dhurandhar will be followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film is headed for a high-stakes box office clash with Yash’s pan-India gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, featuring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, is also set to arrive on the same day.

READ | JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta breaks silence on Border 2 comparisons with Border: 'Nobody can...'