Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film continues to BREAK records, becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs 100 crore in fourth week

Dhurandhar has enjoyed a record-breaking run over the past three weeks, racing past the Rs 1100 crore mark globally, including over Rs 750 crore from India alone. Now, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has smashed yet another benchmark, becoming the first Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore in its fourth week.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as a full-blown blockbuster. The high-octane spy thriller boasts a formidable ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, and has set social media abuzz with viral clips, meme-driven chatter and euphoric audience reactions. Despite its three-and-a-half-hour runtime, the film has struck a chord with viewers, earning praise for its taut narrative, powerful performances, pulse-racing music and brilliantly executed casting choices.

Dhurandhar has enjoyed a relentless, record-breaking run over the past three weeks, racing past the Rs 1,100 crore milestone at the worldwide box office, including over Rs 750 crore from India alone. Now, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has smashed yet another benchmark, becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its fourth week. Between December 26, 2025 and January 1, 2026, Dhurandhar raked in Rs 115.70 crore — more than double the fourth-week collection of the second-placed Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which earned Rs 57.95 crore during the same phase.

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office statistics on his social media handles as he wrote, "DHURANDHAR – THE FIRST FILM TO HIT A CENTURY IN *WEEK 4*...Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down, adding yet another historic milestone to its extraordinary run. It becomes the FIRST Hindi film ever to cross the Rs 100 cr mark in its *fourth week*. The top *Week 4* performers are as follows: 1. Dhurandhar: ₹ 115.70 cr, 2. Pushpa 2 Hindi: ₹ 57.95 cr, 3. Chhaava: ₹ 43.98 cr, 4. Stree2: ₹ 37.75 cr."

He further added, "Dhurandhar is continuing its boxoffice supremacy despite a new release [Ikkis] and a reduction in screens and shows...Weekend 5 is expected to be super-solid as well. Dhurandhar [Week 4] Fri 16.70 cr, Sat 20.90 cr, Sun 24.30 cr, Mon 11.20 cr, Tue 12.60 cr, Wed 12.40 cr, Thu 17.60 cr. Total: ₹ 784.50 cr. #Dhurandhar biz at a glance: Week 1: ₹ 218 cr, Week 2: ₹ 261.50 cr, Week 3: ₹ 189.30 cr, Week 4: ₹ 115.70 cr, Total: ₹ 784.50 cr | India biz | Official Nett BOC."

Riding high on its blockbuster success, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge is slated to release on March 19, 2026, aligning with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The sequel is headed for a high-voltage face-off with Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani-starrer pan-India period gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, will also hit theatres on the same date, setting the stage for a keenly contested three-way clash at the box office.

