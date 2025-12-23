FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film beats Kantara Chapter 1 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025

The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar grossed Rs 870 crore worldwide in its first 17 days and surpassed Kantara Chapter 1 to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Rishab Shetty's mythological epic had earned Rs 852 crore at the global box office upon its release in October.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 06:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has cemented its status as a full-fledged blockbuster. The spy thriller, also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, has set social media abuzz with thunderous audience reactions and viral reels. Despite its lengthy runtime of over three and a half hours, the film has resonated strongly with viewers, thanks to its gripping narrative, powerhouse performances, pulsating music, and spot-on casting.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer grossed Rs 870 crore in its first 17 days and surpassed Rishab Shetty's mythological epic Kantara Chapter 1 to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Also starring Gulshan Devaiah and Rukmini Vasanth in the leading roles, the pan-India film had earned Rs 852 crore globally upon its release in October this year. Made in around Rs 125 crore, Kantara Chapter 1 served as the prequel of the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, that had earned Rs 400 crore worldwide against its modest budget of just Rs 16 crore. Rishab Shetty has headlined and helmed both the Kantara movies.

The 2025 blockbuster will be followed by Kantara Chapter 2, which was teased in the climax. Dhurandhar will also be followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, which is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. It will see a major box-office clash with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap-starrer action drama Dacoit is also set to release on the same day.

The Aditya Dhar directorial centres on Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian undercover intelligence operative who adopts the alias Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate the Pakistani underworld in Lyari, Karachi, and dismantle the nexus between gangsters, terrorists and politicians. The film’s narrative is inspired by real-life events, weaving in incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

READ | Dhurandhar smashes another record as Ranveer Singh film BEATS Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2; becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in third week

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
