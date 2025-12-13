FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's film mints Rs 50.9 crore; total earnings now stand at...

It had minted Rs 207.25 crore in the first week of release and collected Rs 32.5 crore on Day 8. With the latest figures, Dhurandhar has beat Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara, which had collected Rs 26.5 crore (nett) in India on Day 9 of its release.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's film mints Rs 50.9 crore; total earnings now stand at...
Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh and other top Bollywood stars.
Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster movie Dhurandhar continues its rampage at the domestic as well as international box office even on its ninth day in big screens around the world. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the star-studded action-thriller has so far earned more than Rs 290 crore, beating the records of the superhit romantic film Saiyaara that was released in July this year. Dhurandhar had hit theaters on December 5.

The Sacnilk.com report says that Dhurandhar garnered Rs 50.9 crore (nett) in India on its second Saturday (December 13) as per early estimates. The film had an overall occupancy of 66.09 percent in Hindi language screenings on the ninth day since its release. It had minted Rs 207.25 crore in the first week of release and collected Rs 32.5 crore on Day 8. With the latest figures, Dhurandhar has beat Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara, which had collected Rs 26.5 crore (nett) in India on Day 9 of its release. That film, also featuring Rajesh Kumar and Varun Badola, had earned a total of Rs 329.2 crore in the domestic market.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is an underworld saga that follows a complex network of criminals, informants, and operatives whose lives intersect in a troubled Pakistani town. It also features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande.

