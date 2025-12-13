Dhurandhar box office collection day 9 prediction: Ranveer Singh film to see earth-shattering numbers, set to cross Rs 400 crore

On its ninth day, Dhurandhar is set for earth-shattering collections as it is expected to earn over Rs 50 crore net in India. The Aditya Dhar-directed espionage thriller features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the leading roles.

Led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, the highly anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar is ruling the box office since its release on December 5. Despite its lengthy runtime of over three and a half hours, the Aditya Dhar directorial is being lauded for its gripping screenplay, powerful performances, striking music and spot-on casting.

Dhurandhar became the first Hindi film to earn over Rs 30 crore on its second Friday. The espionage thriller made history on Day 8 with a massive Rs 34.70 crore collection, setting a new box office benchmark. It surpassed Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa 2: The Rule, whose Hindi version had collected Rs 27.50 crore on its second Friday.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has already earned Rs 252.70 crore net in India and grossed Rs 375 crore worldwide in its first eight days. On its ninth day, as per several trade reports, Dhurandhar is set for earth-shattering collections as it is expected to earn over Rs 50 crore. This would take its net domestic collections to over Rs 300 crore and gross global collections to over Rs 400 crore.

In the film's climax, it is revealed that this is actually the first chapter of the Dhurandhar saga, with the sequel slated to release on March 19, 2026, aligning with next year's Eid-ul-Fitr festivities. Dhurandhar Part 2 will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

The blockbuster spy thriller is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. The film is backed by Jyoti Deshpande along with brothers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. In addition to its lead cast, Dhurandhar also features Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles.

