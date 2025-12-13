Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film goes on rampage mode; crosses Rs 250 crore in India

The Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar is being lauded for its engrossing screenplay, strong performances, outstanding music, and excellent casting as it storms the box office.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles, the much-awaited spy thriller Dhurandhar is storming the box office, despite its lengthy run-time of over 3 hours and 30 minutes. The Aditya Dhar directorial is being lauded for its engrossing screenplay, strong performances, outstanding music, and excellent casting.

In its first week, Dhurandhar earned Rs 218 crore net in India. On its eighth day, the Ranveer Singh-starrer went on a rampage mode and became the first Hindi film to collect over Rs 30 crore on its second Friday, minting Rs 33 crore. Thus, the film has crossed Rs 250-crore mark in India. Talking about its worldwide collections, the Aditya Dhar film had already grossed Rs 320 crore in its first week, and thus, taking overseas numbers into accounts, the film has earned close to Rs 360 crore gross globally after eight days.

The Aditya Dhar directorial centres on Ranveer's Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian undercover intelligence operative dispatched to Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan to dismantle the gangsters-terrorists-politicans nexus, with its narrative woven around real-world events like the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

In the climax, it is revealed that this is actually the first chapter of a two-part saga, with the sequel, tentatively titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, slated for release on March 19, 2026, aligning with next year’s Eid-ul-Fitr festivities. Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Dhurandhar is written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, and brothers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios, respectively. The spy thriller also stars Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Saumya Tandon among others. Shashwat Sachdev has composed the music for the film.

