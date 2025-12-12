Dhurandhar box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s film refuses to slow down, races to Rs 300 crore, first week closes at...

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan-starrer hit out of the park, and earned Rs 207 crore in its first week.

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal-starrer Dhurandhar has closed its first week on a bumper note. Aditya Dhar's directorial is in a rampage mode, and it showed a great trend over the weekdays. With Dhurandhar, Ranveer has made an impactful comeback, and the movie has broken his chain of flops. The first week's data of Dhurandhar is out, and it has exceeded all expectations.

Dhuradhar week one collection

As Sacnilk reported, in seven days, Dhurandhar earned Rs 207 crore in India. The overseas collection till Wednesday was Rs 58 crore. Thursday's collection will add Rs 7-10 crore more, which will take the worldwide first-week collection to Rs 260-268 crore. By the second weekend, Dhurandhar will cross Rs 300 crore, and until Avatar Fire and Ash, Dhurandhar will enjoy a smooth run at the box office.

Records broken by Dhurandhar

With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh scored the fastest Rs 250 crore grosser, surpassing Padmaavat, which took 18 days. With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh will also score his fastest Rs 300 crore grosser. Director Aditya Dhar has also surpassed his previous benchmarks set by Uri: The Surgical Strike. The lifetime domestic collection of Vicky Kaushal-starrer is Rs 245 crore. The worldwide gross of Uri was Rs 340 crore, and it took 28 days to breach the Rs 200 crore mark.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's directorial is a two-part saga with Ranveer Singh playing Jaskirat Singh Rangi alias Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian who is sent to Pakistan to infiltrate and break the union of their mafia gangs with military and politicians. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, R Madhavan as IB chief Ajay Sanyal, and Arjun Rampal as Major Hamid Iqbal.

