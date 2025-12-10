Dhurandhar box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh beats Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn; Akshaye Khanna film mints...

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh film has overtaken Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 (Rs 240 crore), Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 (Rs 255 crore), and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 267 crore) to become the fourth-highest grossing Hindi film of 2025 after Chhaava, Saiyaara, and War 2.

The espionage thriller Dhurandhar is on a rampage mode at the domestic office. The Aditya Dhar directorial is led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Saumya Tandon among others, playing pivotal roles. After the Rs 100-crore opening weekend, the film is performingly exceptionally well on the weekdays too.

Dhurandhar has earned Rs 159.40 crore net in India and grossed Rs 235 crore worldwide in its first five days. On its sixth day, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh film added Rs 27 crore more to its domestic earnings. Thus, the global collections of Dhurandhar have surpassed Rs 260 crore. Adding the overseas numbers, the worldwide earnings for the film would be in the range of Rs 270-275 crore after six days.

This means that the Ranveer Singh-starrer has overtaken Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 (Rs 240 crore), Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 (Rs 255 crore), and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 267 crore) to become the fourth-highest grossing Hindi film of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (Rs 808 crore), Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara (Rs 580 crore), and Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2 (Rs 335 crore). These figures represent the worldwide gross earnings for the respective films.

The Aditya Dhar directorial centres on Ranveer's Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian undercover intelligence operative dispatched to Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan to dismantle the gangsters-terrorists-politicans nexus, with its narrative woven around real-world events like the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

In Dhurandhar's climax, it is revealed that this is actually the first chapter of a two-part saga, with the sequel, tentatively titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, slated for release on March 19, 2026, aligning with next year’s Eid-ul-Fitr festivities. Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

READ | Meet actress, whose father served in Indian Army and was killed in Uri attack, she gave Rs 800 crore blockbuster, is now...