Dhurandhar box office collection day 53: Ranveer Singh film stays steady in Republic Day weekend despite Border 2 mania

In the extended Republic Day weekend from Januray 23 to January 26, Dhurandhar remained steady despite the new release Border 2 creating mayhem at the box office. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in cinemas on March 19, and will clash with Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has smashed several records at the box office since its release on December 5 and is still running in cinemas in its eighth week. The high-octane spy thriller is backed by a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and others. It has amassed over Rs 1300 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and the second highest-grossing Hindi film globally after Dangal.

In the extended Republic Day weekend from Januray 23 to January 26, Dhurandhar remained steady despite the new release Border 2 creating mayhem at the box office. The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty-starrer war drama sequel, that hit theatres on January 23, minted Rs 193.48 crore net in India in its first four days, while Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster also managed to earn Rs 4.75 crore in its eighth weekend, taking its net domestic total to Rs 890.80 crore.

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the Aditya Dhar film on his social media handles. He wrote, "Dhurandhar continued its glorious run on limited screens and shows, despite facing the mighty Border2. The film has now inched closer to the historic ₹ 900 cr milestone. Dhurandhar [Week 8] Fri 60 lacs, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 1.50 cr, Mon 1.55 cr [Republic Day]. Total: ₹ 890.80 cr. Dhurandhar biz at a glance: Week 1: ₹ 218 cr, Week 2: ₹ 261.50 cr, Week 3: ₹ 189.30 cr, Week 4: ₹ 115.70 cr, Week 5: ₹ 56.35 cr, Week 6: ₹ 28.95 cr, Week 7: ₹ 16.25 cr, Weekend 8: ₹ 4.75 cr [till Mon; #RepublicDay] Total: ₹ 890.80 cr. #India biz."

Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, and Ugadi. The sequel is set for a major box office clash with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a pan-India period gangster drama starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, led by Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, is also slated to arrive in cinemas on the same day.

READ | Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run