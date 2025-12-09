Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller Dhurandhar centres on an undercover intelligence operation, codenamed Project Dhurandhar, in which an Indian asset is dispatched to Pakistan to dismantle the gangsters-businessmen-politicians-terrorist nexus in Karachi.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun in the leading roles, the much-anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5. While critics have offered mixed reactions, audiences have embraced the film in a big way, driving its phenomenal box office performance.

The Aditya Dhar directorial amassed Rs 106.50 crore net in India in its opening weekend. On its fourth day, the film added Rs 24.30 crore more to its domestic earnings, taking the four-day collection to Rs 130.80 crore. Now, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, thus crossing Rs 150-crore mark in India. The Ranveer Singh film is refusing to slow down and is set to become one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in the recent years.

Dhurandhar centres on an undercover intelligence operation, codenamed Project Dhurandhar, in which an Indian asset is dispatched to Pakistan to dismantle the gangsters-businessmen-politicians-terrorist nexus in Karachi, with its narrative woven around real-world events like the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

After the film's climax, it is revealed that this is actually the first chapter of a two-part saga, with the sequel, tentatively titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, slated for release on March 19, 2026, aligning with next year’s Eid-ul-Fitr festivities. The Ranveer Singh-starrer will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Dhurandhar is Aditya Dhar's second directorial after his debut movie Uri: The Surgical Strike surprisingly became a blockbuster in 2019. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer also won four National Film Awards including Best Actor to Kaushal and Best Director to Dhar. Fan theories have now suggested that Dhurandhar could actually be connected to Uri, leading to Aditya Dhar's Cinematic Universe.

