Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh's film races for Rs 900 crore, overrules Allu Arjun, yet trails Pushpa 2 due to this reason
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Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has yet again created history by scoring the biggest Monday, beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. However, Dhurandhar 2 is yet to trail Sukumar's blockbuster, due to this reason.
Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's espionage action thriller, Dhurandhar The Revenge, is breaking and setting new benchmarks with each passing day. Bollywood, in fact, Indian cinema won't be the same post Dhurandhar 2. The film continues to create history, and it has set a new benchmark on a working day. After taking a thunderous start and a monstrous extended weekend for a Bollywood film ever, the movie has earned the biggest Monday collection.
Ranveer Singh overrules Allu Arjun
Mostly, a movie suffers a huge drop on its first Monday, with the box office collection getting cut down to 50% of Sunday's. However, Dhurandhar 2 changed the game, minting the biggest Monday collection for a Hindi film ever. As Sacnilk reported, on its first Monday, D2 has minted Rs 65 crore net in India, narrowly beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Sukumar's blockbuster minted Rs 64.45 crore on its first Monday.
Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Pakistanis are furious with Ranveer Singh's 'ghatiya, third-class' film, threaten to attack India: 'Phir se maarenge' | Viral video
Why does Dhurandhar 2 still trail Pushpa 2?
When it comes to the first weekend net collection, Dhurandhar 2 reached a total of Rs 519.12 crore. Whereas, Pushpa 2 stands at a massive 5-day India net of 593.45 crore. The difference in total collection is primarily due to the massive pan-Indian opening of Allu Arjun's starrer. When it comes to worldwide collection, Pushpa 2 had crossed Rs 900 crore in five days, and Aditya Dhar's directorial stands at Rs 829 crore. Dhurandhar 2 is racing towards the milestone, and a major reason for Ranveer's film lagging behind Pushpa 2 is that the former's movie is banned in the Gulf countries.
Also read: Meet Mustafa Ahmed: Dhurandhar's Rizwan Shah, listed among Asia's top trainers, once worked at call centre, later trained Hrithik, Vicky, Ranveer
With the strong trending, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to end its extended first week with Rs 1000 crore worldwide gross. A historic feat that is expected to remain untouched for years. Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.