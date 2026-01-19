Dhurandhar box office collection day 45: Ranveer Singh film outshines new releases Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu in seventh weekend

In its seventh weekend, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar has earned more than the combined opening weekend collections of the two new releases - Vir Das, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan-starrer Happy Patel, and Rahu Ketu featuring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma.

Ever since its release on December 5 last month, Dhurandhar has been dominating the box office and has surpassed the other big releases including Hollywood biggie Avatar Fire and Ash, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Dharmendra's final film Ikkis, and Prabhas' horror comedy The Raja Saab. Now, the Ranveer Singh-starrer and Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has even outperformed the latest two comedies - Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos and Rahu Ketu, that hit theatres last Friday on January 16.

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles, shared the latest box office numbers of Dhurandhar, and wrote, "Dhurandhar remains an unstoppable force, holding its ground despite multiple new releases – including HappyPatel and Rahu Ketu – hitting the marketplace on Friday. The film has now set its sights on the ₹ 900 cr milestone. With Border2 arriving this Friday, the big question remains: Will #Dhurandhar reach that magical figure? Only time will tell. Dhurandhar [Week 7] Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.60 cr, Sun 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 879.75 cr. India biz | Official Nett BOC."

Dhurandhar earns more than combined collections of Happy Patel and Rahu Ketu

In their first weekend, from January 16 to January 18, Happy Patel and Rahu Ketu earned Rs 4.30 crore and Rs 4.40 crore at the domestic box office. On the other hand, Dhurandhar collected Rs 9.95 crore on the same three days in its seventh weekend, which is more than the combined opening weekend collections of both the new releases. Till now in its 45 days, the Ranveer Singh film has amassed Rs 879.75 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1328.23 crore worldwide, becoming one of the biggest Indian blockbusters ever.

More about Happy Patel and Rahu Ketu

Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos is headlined by Vir Das, who has also directed the film along with Kavi Shastri. The spy action comedy marks Imran Khan's acting comeback after 11 years as he is seen in a cameo, and also features Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Khan has also bankrolled the film. On the other hand, Rahu Ketu brings back the Fukrey duo - Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat, along with Piyush Mishra, Shalini Pandey, and Chunky Panday. The folklore-inspired comedy is helmed by Vipul Vig in his directorial debut.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic vs Dacoit

Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, and Ugadi. The sequel is set for a major box office clash with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a pan-India period gangster drama starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, led by Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, is also slated to arrive in cinemas on the same day.

