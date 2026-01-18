Dhurandhar box office collection day 44: Ranveer Singh beats Aamir Khan, Aditya Dhar film crosses Rs 875-crore mark in India

On its seventh Saturday, the 44th day since its release, Dhurandhar earned Rs 3.60 crore and crossed the Rs 875-crore mark in India. The two new releases, Aamir Khan's Happy Patel and Rahu Ketu just collected Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.60 crore on their second day at the box office.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has been enjoying a sensational, record-breaking run since its release on December 5. After dominating the Hollywood biggie Avatar Fire and Ash, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Dharmendra's final film Ikkis, and Prabhas' horror comedy The Raja Saab; the spy thriller is now even outperforming the latest Hindi releases, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos and Rahu Ketu - the two comedies that hit theatres this Friday on January 16. While the first one is headlined and helmed by Vir Das and produced by Aamir Khan; the latter is led by the Fukrey duo - Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma.

On its seventh Saturday, the 44th day since its release, Ranveer Singh film earned Rs 3.60 crore and crossed the Rs 875-crore mark in India. On the other hand, Happy Patel and Rahu Ketu just collected Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.60 crore on the same day, their second day at the box office. Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office numbers on his social media handles as he wrote, "875 NOT OUT... Dhurandhar storms past the ₹875 cr milestone on its seventh Saturday [Day 44] – a truly historic achievement. Meanwhile, the film continues to be the first choice of moviegoers, despite multiple new releases, including Happy Patel, the Aamir Khan-produced film. Dhurandhar [Week 7] Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 875.50 cr. India biz | Official Nett BOC."

The high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar features a formidable ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and others. With its worldwide gross collections of over Rs 1300 crore, the Aditya Dhar directorial is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the second highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever, and the biggest A-certified release in the Indian cinema history.

Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, and Ugadi. The sequel is set for a major box office clash with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a pan-India period gangster drama starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, led by Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, is also slated to arrive in cinemas on the same day.

