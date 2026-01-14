Dhurandhar box office collection day 40: Ranveer Singh film sees slight growth due to discounted ticket prices, earns Rs...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Dhurandhar makers announced a "dhamakedaar" offer with the discounted ticket prices of Rs 149 across India for its sixth Tuesday. The Ranveer Singh-starrer and Aditya Dhar-directed much-awaited sequel Dhurandhar 2 will see a major box office clash with Yash's Toxic on March 19.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 01:12 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Led by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as a historic blockbuster, cementing its place among Indian cinema’s biggest successes. The adrenaline-fuelled spy thriller boasts an ensemble cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Over the past month, Dhurandhar has evolved into a full-blown social media sensation, sparking thunderous audience reactions, viral clips, and a wave of memes across platforms. With its taut narrative, commanding performances, rousing music, and spot-on casting, it has struck a chord with viewers nationwide.

The Dhurandhar makers announced a "dhamakedaar" offer with the discounted ticket prices of Rs 149 across India for its sixth Tuesday. Sharing the poster for the same on its social media handles, the production house Jio Studios wrote, "Aisi ghatak offer miss mat karna! Experience Dhurandhar at just ₹149, only for today. Hurry up! Book your tickets. Dhurandhar Ruling Cinemas Worldwide."

The impact of the discounted pricing was reflected at the box office. In its first 39 days, the Aditya Dhar directorial had earned Rs 860.10 crore net in India. On its sixth Monday, the 39th day since its release on December 5, the film collected Rs 2.70 crore net in India. Owing to the reduced ticket rates, Dhurandhar witnessed a slight uptick on its sixth Tuesday, earning Rs 3 crore net in India, according to early trade estimates. As the spy thriller begins to slow down in its sixth week, it is poised to wrap up its theatrical run as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, trailing only Dangal (Rs 2070 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1810 crore), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1742 crore).

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The sequel is set for a major box office showdown with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a pan-India period gangster drama starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. The striking first look of the Geetu Mohandas directorial, unveiled last week on the KGF star’s birthday, has already created a buzz across the industry. Adding to the crowded release slate, the bilingual action film Dacoit, led by Adivi Sesh alongside Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, is also slated to arrive in cinemas on the same day.

READ | Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife Palak Aujla after Canadian singer makes shocking allegations: 'Was publicly shamed...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
