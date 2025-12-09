Dhurandhar box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh BEATS Salman Khan, passes Monday's test with flying colors, crosses Rs 150 crore

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is unstoppable and has already crossed Salman Khan's Sikandar in just four days. Despite a working Monday, the film showed a minimal drop from Friday and scored in double digits.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Dhurandhar remains super-strong and refuses to slow down at the box office. Aditya Dhar's directorial performed exceptionally well over the weekend, and has even passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours. Usually, a film on Monday is expected to drop 50% from Friday. But Dhurandhar exceeded expectations, showing a minor drop from Friday.

Dhurandhar on Monday

As Sacnilk reported, Dhurandhar earned Rs 23 crore on Monday, taking the domestic total to Rs 126 crores. On Friday, the film debuted with Rs 28 crore. On Saturday, Dhurandhar earned 32 crore, and took a further jump on Sunday with Rs 43 crore. With overseas collection, Dhurandhar's worldwide collection is Rs 158 crore. On Monday, the average occupancy in the Hindi version was 32.43%. The morning shows had 13.35% occupancy, the afternoon shows had 26.17% strength, the evening shows had 37.71%, and the night shows had 52.49%.

Ranveer Singh has beaten Salman Khan

Dhurandhar has already beaten the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s last film, Sikandar. AR Murugadoss' directorial earned Rs 109.83 crore net in India. Ranveer successfully beat Salman Khan in four days, and the movie will soon cross Rs 150 crore domestically and Rs 250 crore worldwide by its second weekend.

Dhurandhar is Ranveer Singh's biggest hit?

Dhurandhar has already become the biggest opener of Ranveer Singh. Till now, Ranveer's latest film has already beaten the lifetime of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, '83, Gunday, and Dil Dhadakne Do. Singh's highest-grossing film is Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore), followed by Simmba (Rs 240.3 crore), Bajirao Mastani (Rs 184.3 crore), Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Rs 153.55 crore), and Gully Boy (Rs 139.63 crore).

Dhurandhar is the first part of a two-film franchise. The second instalment of Dhurandhar: Revenge, will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026.