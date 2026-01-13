FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar box office collection day 39: Ranveer Singh film continues its dream run, breaches Rs 1300-crore mark worldwide

As Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar begins to slow down in its sixth week, it is set to conclude its theatrical run as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Dhurandhar 2 releases in cinemas on March 19.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 01:09 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar box office collection day 39: Ranveer Singh film continues its dream run, breaches Rs 1300-crore mark worldwide
Dhurandhar crosses Rs 1300 crore at global box office
Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The high-octane spy thriller also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Gauav Gera, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The film has turned into a social media phenomenon with roaring audience reactions, viral reels, and hilarious memes flooding the timelines over the past one month. It has conquered the hearts of the audiences with its gripping storytelling, powerhouse performances, electrifying soundtrack, and pitch-perfect casting choices.

In the first 38 days, Dhurandhar had earned Rs 857 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1296 crore worldwide. On its sixth Monday and the 39th day since its release on December 5, the Aditya Dhar film earned Rs 3 crore net in India. Combining the gross domestic figures and the overseas earnings, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has comfortably breached the Rs 1300-crore mark at the global box office. As the spy thriller begins to slow down in its sixth week, it is set to conclude its theatrical run as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal (Rs 2070 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788 crore), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1742 crore).

Riding high on its blockbuster success, Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026, aligning with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The sequel is headed for a high-voltage box office clash with Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria starrer pan-India period gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The bold first look of the Getu Mohandas directorial, unveiled last week on KGF star's birthday, has sent shockwaves into the industry. The bilingual action drama Dacoit, featuring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, is also slated to release on March 19.

