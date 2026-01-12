FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dhurandhar box office collection day 38: Ranveer Singh film outperforms Prabhas' The Raja Saab, mints this amount on sixth Sunday

After outperforming the Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire and Ash and Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in December, and Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra's war drama Ikkis in January, Dhurandhar is even dominating Prabhas' latest release The Raja Saab.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 03:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar box office collection day 38: Ranveer Singh film outperforms Prabhas' The Raja Saab, mints this amount on sixth Sunday
Dhurandhar box office collection day 38
The high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar has been storming the box office and smashing box office records since its release on December 5. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film has become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. It is the second highest-grossing Hindi film ever and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2. The audiences have showered immense love on Dhurandhar for its excellent performances, exceptional direction, gripping narration, mind-blowing action sequences, amazing music, and captivating world building.

In its first 37 days, the Ranveer Singh film earned Rs 850.55 crore net in India. On its sixth Sunday, it added Rs 6.85 crore to its domestic net earnings, taking its 38-day collection to Rs 857.40 crore net and Rs 1011.73 crore gross in India. Adding the overseas figures of Rs 284.10 crore, Dhurandhar has grossed Rs 1295.83 crore worldwide. These box office numbers were shared by the film's production house Jio Studios on its social media handles, along with the caption, "From India to the world, the impact of Dhurandhar remains invincible."

After outperforming the Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire and Ash and Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in December, and Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra's war drama Ikkis in January, Dhurandhar is even dominating Prabhas' latest release The Raja Saab. The Hindi dubbed version of the fantasy horror comedy, released on January 9, earned just Rs 4.65 crore on its first Sunday, which is much less than what the Ranveer Singh film collected on its sixth Sunday - Rs 6.85 crore.

After the blockbuster success of the first part, Dhurandhar Part 2 will be released on March 19, coinciding with the Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa festivities. It will see a major box office clash with the gangster drama Toxic, which is headlined by Yash and also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. The bold first look of Geetu Mohandas directorial, released last week on the KGF star's birthday, has already created shockwaves in the industry. Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap-starrer action thriller Dacoit is also slated to release on the same day.

