BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar box office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh film crushes Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 850 crore in India

Even on its sixth Saturday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continued to outperform newer releases, earning more than the second Saturday collections of Prabhas' latest outing, The Raja Saab.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 01:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar box office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh film crushes Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 850 crore in India
Dhurandhar crushes The Raja Saab
Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in the leading roles, Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest Indian blockbusters ever. The high-octane spy thriller has been running successfully in cinemas for over a month since its release on December 5. With the worldwide gross collections of over Rs 1250 crore worldwide, it is the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, Prabhas' Baahubali 2, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, and Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR.

On its 37th day in its sixth week, Dhurandhar earned Rs 6.10 crore net in India, taking its net domestic earnings to over Rs 850 crore. Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles, shared the box office update, and wrote, "850 NOT OUT...Dhurandhar shines yet again. The business jumps by 69.44% on its sixth Saturday, clearly reflecting its unstoppable run. Having crossed the ₹ 850 cr milestone, the big question now is – will it cross the Rs 900 cr mark? Dhurandhar [Week 6] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 850.55 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC."

Even on its sixth Saturday, the Ranveer Singh film continued to outperform newer releases, earning more than the second Saturday collections of Prabhas' latest outing, The Raja Saab, which released on January 9. Despite registering a Rs 100-crore opening worldwide, the Telugu fantasy horror comedy is struggling in the Hindi market, with its dubbed version collecting just Rs 6 crore on day one and Rs 5.10 crore on its second day.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar Part 2 will be released on March 19 during the Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa festivities. It will see a major box office clash with the gangster drama Toxic, which is headlined by Yash and also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. The bold first look of Geetu Mohandas directorial, released earlier this week on the KGF star's birthday, has already created shockwaves in the industry. Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap-starrer action thriller Dacoit is also slated to release on the same day.

REAL | The Raja Saab box office collection day 2: Prabhas film sees massive 50% drop amid negative reviews, earns just Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
