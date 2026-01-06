FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ikkis box office collection day 6: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns Rs...

Renowned Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr dies at 70 due to..., his most famous film Satantango ran for more than 7 hours

Best Pro Services in Dubai and Sharjah

DNA TV Show: South Africa to host joint naval exercise with BRICS-Plus group amid US-Venezuela tensions

Who is Banojyotsna Lahiri? Jailed student activist and JNU alumni Umar Khalid’s partner; shared his response over SC ruling

Dhurandhar box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh film slows down in fifth week but still outperforms Ikkis, Avatar 3, TMMTMTTM

After action-packed 'Battle of Galwan' teaser, Salman Khan teams up with Raj and DK for action-comedy blast

Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner reveals her favourite Indian actor: 'Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT but I love...'

Mumbai: Heritage sea-facing bungalow on sale for Rs 250 crore, built on 14858 sq ft, it is located in...

Varun Dhawan shares why he hasn't revealed his daughter Lara's face yet: 'I rather leave...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ikkis box office collection day 6: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns Rs...

Ikkis box office day 6: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film continues to struggle

Renowned Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr dies at 70 due to..., his most famous film Satantango ran for more than 7 hours

Renowned Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr dies at 70

‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophecy of theirs came true

‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophecy of theirs came true

‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophe

From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new wave poised for a breakout 2026

From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new

Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren

Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh film slows down in fifth week but still outperforms Ikkis, Avatar 3, TMMTMTTM

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is still outperforming the other major releases in December, including the Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire and Ash, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Dharmendra's final film Ikkis, led by Agastya Nanda.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 11:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh film slows down in fifth week but still outperforms Ikkis, Avatar 3, TMMTMTTM
Dhurandhar box office updates
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has cementing its status as one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. With a staggering worldwide collection of over Rs 1240 crore, the film has raced past major hits like Jawan, KGF Chapter 2, Animal, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pathaan, to become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, and RRR. Since its release on December 5, Dhurandhar has been on a record-breaking box office run.

Now, finally in its fifth week, the Ranveer Singh film has slowed down a bit. After collecting Rs 5.40 crore on its fifth Monday, the spy thriller earned Rs 4.75 crore on Tuesday, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes Dhurandhar's 33-day net domestic earnings to over Rs 830 crore. The Aditya Dhar directorial is still outperforming the other major releases in December, including the Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire and Ash, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Dharmendra's final film Ikkis, led by Agastya Nanda.

Released on December 19, Avatar 3 managed to pull in around Rs 1.65 crore on its third Tuesday, while the Christmas 2025 release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri lagged far behind with just Rs 25 lakh on its second Tuesday. The newest release Ikkis, which hit theatres on January 1, raked in Rs 1.50 crore on its first Tuesday. Thus, it's well established that even after more than a month, the first choice of moviegoers still remains Dhurandhar. 

The high-octane spy thriller boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge is slated to release on March 19, 2026, aligning with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The sequel is headed for a high-voltage face-off with Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani-starrer pan-India period gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. 

READ | Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner reveals her favourite Indian actor: 'Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT but I love...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ikkis box office collection day 6: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns Rs...
Ikkis box office day 6: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film continues to struggle
Renowned Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr dies at 70 due to..., his most famous film Satantango ran for more than 7 hours
Renowned Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr dies at 70
Best Pro Services in Dubai and Sharjah
Best Pro Services in Dubai and Sharjah
DNA TV Show: South Africa to host joint naval exercise with BRICS-Plus group amid US-Venezuela tensions
DNA TV Show: South Africa to host joint naval exercise with BRICS-Plus group ami
Who is Banojyotsna Lahiri? Jailed student activist and JNU alumni Umar Khalid’s partner; shared his response over SC ruling
Who is Banojyotsna Lahiri? Jailed student activist and JNU alumni Umar Khalid’s
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophecy of theirs came true
‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophe
From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new wave poised for a breakout 2026
From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R
Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai event, pics go viral
Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Big B at Mumbai event | See pics
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement