Dhurandhar box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh film slows down in fifth week but still outperforms Ikkis, Avatar 3, TMMTMTTM

Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has cementing its status as one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. With a staggering worldwide collection of over Rs 1240 crore, the film has raced past major hits like Jawan, KGF Chapter 2, Animal, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pathaan, to become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, and RRR. Since its release on December 5, Dhurandhar has been on a record-breaking box office run.

Now, finally in its fifth week, the Ranveer Singh film has slowed down a bit. After collecting Rs 5.40 crore on its fifth Monday, the spy thriller earned Rs 4.75 crore on Tuesday, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes Dhurandhar's 33-day net domestic earnings to over Rs 830 crore. The Aditya Dhar directorial is still outperforming the other major releases in December, including the Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire and Ash, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Dharmendra's final film Ikkis, led by Agastya Nanda.

Released on December 19, Avatar 3 managed to pull in around Rs 1.65 crore on its third Tuesday, while the Christmas 2025 release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri lagged far behind with just Rs 25 lakh on its second Tuesday. The newest release Ikkis, which hit theatres on January 1, raked in Rs 1.50 crore on its first Tuesday. Thus, it's well established that even after more than a month, the first choice of moviegoers still remains Dhurandhar.

The high-octane spy thriller boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge is slated to release on March 19, 2026, aligning with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The sequel is headed for a high-voltage face-off with Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani-starrer pan-India period gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

