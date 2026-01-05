Dhurandhar box office collection day 31: Ranveer Singh BEATS Yash's KGF Chapter 2, enters top 5 highest grossing Indian films of all time, earns...

The dominance of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continue even in it's fifth week, and now the film has joined the elite club of highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer, blockbuster Dhurandhar completed 31 days, and the mayhem continues at the box office. Aditya Dhar's film has officially entered the elite club of the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. And has ended the reign of Yash's KGF Chapter 2. Despite being in its fifth week, the film refused to slow down, easily outperforming its competition- the new release Ikkis and the global blockbuster Avatar: Fire and Ash in India. The movie has crossed Rs 1200 crore worldwide by showing a miraculous jump on its fifth Sunday, despite a dip on its fifth Friday.

Also read: Dhurandhar achieves another milestone, Ranveer Singh's blockbuster declared tax-free in...

On its fifth Sunday, Dhurandhar earned...

As Sacnilk reported, on its 31st day, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 12.75 crore in India, taking the domestic total to Rs 772.25 crore. Until the 30th day, the worldwide gross was at Rs 1186.25. With a 31st-day domestic collection, the worldwide collection has breached the Rs 1200 crore mark (Rs 1199 crore). The overseas collection of the fifth Sunday will nearly add 15-19 crore more, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 1200-1216 crore.

Ranveer Singh beats Yash!

Even before Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic clash, Ranveer Singh has overpowered Yash. Dhurandhar has surpassed KGF 2's worldwide collection (Rs 1215 crore), becoming the 5th highest-grossing film of all time in India. Leading this list is Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016). The blockbuster sports drama earned Rs 2000 crore worldwide, becoming the only film to achieve this milestone. After Dangal, Prabhas' Baahubali 2 secured 2nd position with Rs 1788.06 crore, followed by Pushpa 2 with Rs 1742.1 crore, and RRR with Rs 1230 crore.

Dhurandhar's next big target will be beating SS Rajamouli's RRR at the box office. Going ahead with the trend, this milestone looks achievable. Dhurandhar will be followed by Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, releasing in cinemas on March 19, 2026.