Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh film continues HISTORIC run, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 800 crore in India

Dhurandhar will now aim to challenge the record held by the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, which had collected Rs 830 crore in Hindi alone in India, to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has grossed over Rs 1200 crore at the global box office and has emerged as one of the biggest box office blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The high-octane spy thriller boasts a strong ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Dhurandhar has been on a record-breaking spree since its release on December 5. The film has already stormed past the Rs 700-crore mark at the domestic net box office and surpassed the biggies including Jawan, Chhaava, Stree 2, Animal and Gadar 2, to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. In its first 29 days, the film earned Rs 794.20 crore net in India.

Now, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has also become the first Bollywood film ever to earn over Rs 800 crore in India. On its 30th day, i.e. on its fourth Saturday, the film has earned Rs 7 crore till 6 pm, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes the film's net domestic collection to just above Rs 800 crore.

The Aditya Dhar directorial will now aim to challenge the record held by the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, which had collected Rs 830 crore in Hindi alone in India, to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Riding high on its blockbuster success, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge is slated to release on March 19, 2026, aligning with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The sequel is headed for a high-voltage box office clash with Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani-starrer pan-India period gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

READ | The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026