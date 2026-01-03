FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Wolf Moon: First supermoon of 2026 lights up skies in India, WATCH viral video here

Ashish Vidyarthi, wife Rupali Barua meet with road accident in Guwahati; actor shares health update: 'A bike hit us when...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals women rejected him because of Akshaye Khanna in viral video: 'He had a weird...'

Irfan Pathan urges Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play for as long as possible; advises Shubman Gill on tough times

CUET UG Registration 2026 Begins: Check dates, eligibility, direct LINK to apply here

Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh film continues HISTORIC run, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 800 crore in India

Sunny Deol gets emotional remembering Dharmendra, shares how Haqeeqat inspired him to do Border: 'Mere papa ki...' Viral video

Republic Day Parade 2026: January 26 parade, Beating Retreat timing, ticket price and other details

Who was Khokon Chandra Das? Another Hindu man dies after being attacked, set on fire in Bangladesh

Shubman Gill meets Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland; India batter gifts jersey as Man City star presents signed boot

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Wolf Moon: First supermoon of 2026 lights up skies in India, WATCH viral video here

Wolf Moon: First supermoon of 2026 lights up skies in India, WATCH viral video h

Ashish Vidyarthi, wife Rupali Barua meet with road accident in Guwahati; actor shares health update: 'A bike hit us when...'

Ashish Vidyarthi, wife Rupali Barua meet with road accident in Guwahati

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals women rejected him because of Akshaye Khanna in viral video: 'He had a weird...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals women rejected him because of Akshaye Khanna

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era

Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era

Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh film continues HISTORIC run, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 800 crore in India

Dhurandhar will now aim to challenge the record held by the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, which had collected Rs 830 crore in Hindi alone in India, to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 06:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh film continues HISTORIC run, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 800 crore in India
Dhurandhar enters Rs 800-crore club
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has grossed over Rs 1200 crore at the global box office and has emerged as one of the biggest box office blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The high-octane spy thriller boasts a strong ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Dhurandhar has been on a record-breaking spree since its release on December 5. The film has already stormed past the Rs 700-crore mark at the domestic net box office and surpassed the biggies including Jawan, Chhaava, Stree 2, Animal and Gadar 2, to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. In its first 29 days, the film earned Rs 794.20 crore net in India. 

Now, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has also become the first Bollywood film ever to earn over Rs 800 crore in India. On its 30th day, i.e. on its fourth Saturday, the film has earned Rs 7 crore till 6 pm, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes the film's net domestic collection to just above Rs 800 crore. 

The Aditya Dhar directorial will now aim to challenge the record held by the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, which had collected Rs 830 crore in Hindi alone in India, to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Riding high on its blockbuster success, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge is slated to release on March 19, 2026, aligning with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The sequel is headed for a high-voltage box office clash with Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani-starrer pan-India period gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

READ | The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Wolf Moon: First supermoon of 2026 lights up skies in India, WATCH viral video here
Wolf Moon: First supermoon of 2026 lights up skies in India, WATCH viral video h
Ashish Vidyarthi, wife Rupali Barua meet with road accident in Guwahati; actor shares health update: 'A bike hit us when...'
Ashish Vidyarthi, wife Rupali Barua meet with road accident in Guwahati
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals women rejected him because of Akshaye Khanna in viral video: 'He had a weird...'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals women rejected him because of Akshaye Khanna
Irfan Pathan urges Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play for as long as possible; advises Shubman Gill on tough times
Irfan Pathan urges Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play for as long as possible
CUET UG Registration 2026 Begins: Check dates, eligibility, direct LINK to apply here
CUET UG Registration 2026 Begins: Check dates, eligibility, direct LINK to apply
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement