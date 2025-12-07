Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film is unstoppable, mints Rs 40 crore on Sunday, earns...

Dhurandhar has minted Rs 100 crore net in India in its opening weekend. The Aditya Dhar directorial stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles. Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated to release in the theaters on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid.

Featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles, the highly anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5. The Aditya Dhar directorial has received mixed reviews from the critics, but the audiences are lapping it up, resulting in the film's phenomenal numbers at the box office.

Dhurandhar started with Rs 28.60 crore on its opening day and continued its momentum with Rs 33.10 crore on the second day, taking the two-day net domestic collections to Rs 61.70 crore. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh-starrer minted Rs 40 crore on Sunday. This means that Dhurandhar has scored century in its opening weekend and has earned over Rs 100 crore net in India in its first three days of release.

As per several fan theories, Dhurandhar might be in the same universe as Aditya Dhar's first film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The 2019 war drama became a surprise blockbuster, minting over Rs 340 crore at the global box office. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer had won four National Film Awards including Best Actor to Kaushal and Best Director to Dhar.

In the mid-credits scene in Dhurandhar, it is revealed that its second part will release in the theatres on March 19, 2026 coinciding with Eid. Thus, Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge is set for a major box-office showdown with Yash’s pan-India crime drama Toxic, Ajay Devgn’s comedy Dhamaal 4, and Adivi Sesh’s action drama Dacoit. Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, was earlier planned for an Eid 2026 release but has reportedly been postponed. Additionally, Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan may also arrive in theatres on the same date.

Dhurandhar is written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, and brothers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios, respectively. The spy thriller also stars Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Raj Zutshi among others. Shashwat Sachdev has composed the music for Dhurandhar.

