FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested

'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS Indian state is set to rename road after US president

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh prize money; Farrhana Bhatt is first runner-up

Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift rumours online

World’s 100-ft car with helipad stuns viewers as tiny one-door car goes viral

Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'We could have...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film is unstoppable, mints Rs 40 crore on Sunday, earns...

Ranthambore tiger makes royal wall-top appearance, tourists call it ‘shere Khan level entry’

India’s Junior Hockey World Cup dream ends after 1–5 defeat to title holders Germany in semi-final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested

Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere...

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on..

Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift rumours online

Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film is unstoppable, mints Rs 40 crore on Sunday, earns...

Dhurandhar has minted Rs 100 crore net in India in its opening weekend. The Aditya Dhar directorial stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles. Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated to release in the theaters on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 10:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film is unstoppable, mints Rs 40 crore on Sunday, earns...
Dhurandhar box office collection day 3
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles, the highly anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5. The Aditya Dhar directorial has received mixed reviews from the critics, but the audiences are lapping it up, resulting in the film's phenomenal numbers at the box office.

Dhurandhar started with Rs 28.60 crore on its opening day and continued its momentum with Rs 33.10 crore on the second day, taking the two-day net domestic collections to Rs 61.70 crore. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh-starrer minted Rs 40 crore on Sunday. This means that Dhurandhar has scored century in its opening weekend and has earned over Rs 100 crore net in India in its first three days of release.

As per several fan theories, Dhurandhar might be in the same universe as Aditya Dhar's first film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The 2019 war drama became a surprise blockbuster, minting over Rs 340 crore at the global box office. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer had won four National Film Awards including Best Actor to Kaushal and Best Director to Dhar.

In the mid-credits scene in Dhurandhar, it is revealed that its second part will release in the theatres on March 19, 2026 coinciding with Eid. Thus, Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge is set for a major box-office showdown with Yash’s pan-India crime drama Toxic, Ajay Devgn’s comedy Dhamaal 4, and Adivi Sesh’s action drama Dacoit. Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, was earlier planned for an Eid 2026 release but has reportedly been postponed. Additionally, Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan may also arrive in theatres on the same date.

Dhurandhar is written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, and brothers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios, respectively. The spy thriller also stars Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Raj Zutshi among others. Shashwat Sachdev has composed the music for Dhurandhar.

READ | How Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 can give nightmares to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Yash, Ajay Devgn

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested
Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere...
'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS Indian state is set to rename road after US president
'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS state is set to rename road after US prez
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on..
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh prize money; Farrhana Bhatt is first runner-up
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh
Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift rumours online
Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement