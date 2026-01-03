FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar box office collection day 29: Ranveer Singh film registers single-digit collections for the first time, total earnings are Rs...

Since its release on December 5, Dhurandhar has been on a record-breaking box office run, rewriting benchmarks almost daily. All eyes are now on the milestone ahead, as it is set to cross the Rs 800-crore mark on its 30th day, making it the first Bollywood film to enter the prestigious club.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 01:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar box office collection day 29: Ranveer Singh film registers single-digit collections for the first time, total earnings are Rs...
Dhurandhar box office collection day 29
Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has stormed the box office to claim full-fledged blockbuster status. The adrenaline-charged spy thriller features a powerhouse ensemble consisting of Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. It has grossed over Rs 1100 crore worldwide and has surpassed heavyweights like Jawan, Chhaava, Stree 2, Animal, and Gadar 2 to become the highest earning Bollywood film in India. 

Since its release on December 5, Dhurandhar has been on a record-breaking box office run, rewriting benchmarks almost daily. Among its standout achievements, the film became the first Hindi release to maintain double-digit net domestic collections for over 25 consecutive days. However, the remarkable streak came to an end on its 29th day, as the Aditya Dhar directorial earned Rs 9.70 crore in India while entering its fifth week. With this, the film’s total domestic earnings now stand at Rs 794.20 crore.

All eyes are now on the milestone ahead, as Dhurandhar is set to cross the Rs 800-crore mark on its 30th day, making it the first Bollywood film to enter the prestigious club. The blockbuster will then aim to challenge the record held by the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, which had collected Rs 830 crore in Hindi alone in India, to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Despite its three-and-a-half-hour runtime and mixed reviews from the critics, Dhurandhar has won over the hearts of the audiences with its compelling narrative, powerful performances, addictive music, and perfectly spot-on casting choices. Another major reason behind its success has been its sweeping dominance on social media, where viral clips, meme-fuelled conversations and ecstatic audience reactions have kept the buzz alive and growing.

Riding high on its blockbuster success, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge is slated to release on March 19, 2026, aligning with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The sequel is headed for a high-voltage face-off with Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani-starrer pan-India period gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, will also hit theatres on the same date, setting the stage for a keenly contested three-way clash at the box office.

READ | The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

