Dhurandhar box office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh starts 2026 with bang, continues ruliing box office, film to complete 30-day-run with...

Despite Ikkis' release, Dhurandhar remains unaffected, leading the box office race by a huge margin. The film will complete its 30-day run with a staggering Rs 760 crore, setting an unbeatable record for years.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar continues its dominance at the box office even in 2026. The blockbuster spy espionage thriller started 2026 with a bang. Despite the new release, Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra's Ikkis, Dhurandhar showed no sign of slowing down. The film will complete 30 days at the box office, and going by the strong trend, the movie will complete its 30-day run earning more than Rs 760 crore net in India.

Despite Ikkis, Dhurandhar earned...

As per the tracking portal Sancilk, Dhurandhar, on its fourth Thursday, earned Rs 15.75 crore, closing the fourth week with Rs 106 crore, and earning a total net collection of Rs 739 crore. When it comes to occupancy, Dhurandhar had an average strength of 35.43%, with 14.31% in the morning shows, 48.54% in the afternoon shows, 49.11% in the evening shows, and 29.75% in the night shows. When it comes to worldwide gross, the movie has earned Rs 1133 crore. With Thursday's overseas collection, the gross will shoot up to Rs 1150 crore. Going ahead, the film is expected to cross the Rs 1200 crore mark soon, and until Border 2, Dhurandhar will continue to retain its prominence.

Dhurandhar 2 will be 2026's biggest hit?

Dhurandhar 2 will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026. As per the buzz, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to take a monstrous start at the box office. The sequel is also expected to become a bigger phenomenon than its predecessor, surpassing Dhurandhar's earnings within two weeks of its release. This will certainly make Dhurandhar 2 the biggest hit of 2026, until Ramayana or King arrives in cinemas. At the box office, Dhurandhar will clash with Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha. Unlike Dhurandhar, its sequel will be going full throttle, releasing across pan-India in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.