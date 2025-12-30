FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has completely outshone every other theatrical release in December, including the Hollywood biggie including Avatar: Fire and Ash, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 led by Kapil Sharma.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 11:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar box office collection day 26: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film stays steady; crosses Rs 750 crore-mark in India
Dhurandhar box office collection day 26
Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has been on a sensational, record-smashing spree since its release on December 5. The high-octane spy thriller, also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera and Sara Arjun, has raced past Rs 1,100 crore worldwide. With these staggering numbers, the film now stands as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the third highest-grossing Hindi film ever, the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and the biggest A-certified Indian release to date.

In its first 25 days, Dhurandhar had earned Rs 741.90 crore net in India, as per the official box office figures from the makers. On its 26th day, i.e. on December 30, the film earned Rs 11.25 crore more to its domestic earnings, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes its domestic net total to over Rs 750 crore. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has completely outshone every other theatrical release in December, including the Hollywood biggie including Avatar: Fire and Ash, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 led by Kapil Sharma.

The Aditya Dhar directorial revolves around Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian undercover intelligence operative who assumes the alias Hamza Ali Mazari to penetrate the Pakistani underworld in Lyari, Karachi, and expose the dangerous nexus linking gangsters, terrorists, and politicians. Inspired by real-life events, the film weaves in references to major incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, lending the narrative a chilling sense of realism.

Dhurandhar will be followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film is headed for a high-stakes box-office showdown with Yash’s pan-India gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, featuring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, is also set to arrive on the same day.

