Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD, beats Pushpa 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2, every other Indian blockbuster by earning...

Dhurandhar has completed 25 days and it has also created a new record that was never achieved even by the biggest of Indian blockbuster, including Pushpa 2: The Rule, Jawan, Pathaan, Baahubali 2, and others.

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar proved to be not only the biggest hit of Bollywood, but also the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema. As hard as it is to believe, Aditya Dhar's directorial has created an unbelievable record. The Rs 1000 crore spy espionage thriller has achieved a milestone that was never witnessed before, even with the biggest of blockbusters, including Sholay, Gadar, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Baahubali franchise, RRR, or Pushpa The Rule. It's been 25 days since Dhurandhar has been running super strong across the globe, showing no signs of slowing down. And now the film has done something that will remain in history.

Dhurandhar is the first Indian film to...

Dhurandhar has become the first Indian film to mint in double digits consecutively for 25 days. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared this milestone on his social media and affirmed that it's the first Indian movie to achieve such a milestone. While sharing the latest nett collection, he wrote, "NEW RECORD – ‘DHURANDHAR’ REMAINS IN DOUBLE DIGITS FOR NON-STOP 25 DAYS... #Dhurandhar continues to post double-digit collections even in Week 4, setting a historic new benchmark at the box office."

He further wrote, "NO FILM – not even #Pushpa2 #Hindi, the highest-grossing #Hindi film – managed to sustain double-digit numbers for such an extended period. 25 consecutive days in double digits – a feat never achieved before." Dissecting the box office of the fourth week, he concluded, "#Dhurandhar [Week 4] Fri 16.70 cr, Sat 20.90 cr, Sun 24.30 cr, Mon 11.20 cr. Total: ₹ 741.90 crore."

Dhurandhar to cross Rs 1100 crore worldwide

As far as the worldwide gross is concerned, as Sacnilk reported, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 1082 crore worldwide. The movie is expected to cross the Rs 1100 crore mark soon, and until Border 2, the movie is expected to remain strong at the box office. Even Ikkis doesn't pose a bigger threat to Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar will be followed by the sequel Dhurandhar 2, releasing on March 19, 2026.