Dhurandhar box office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh film sees lowest earnings, still collects 10 times more than Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Dhurandhar has become the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, the third highest grossing Hindi film of all time, the seventh highest grossing Indian film of all time and the highest grossing A certified Indian film. Its sequel Dhurandhar Part 2 will release in theatres on March 19.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has been on an unstoppable, record-shattering run since its release on December 5. The high-octane spy thriller, which also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Sara Arjun, in the has already stormed past the Rs 1100 crore mark at the global box office and Rs 730 crore in India. It has become the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, the third highest grossing Hindi film of all time, the seventh highest grossing Indian film of all time and the highest grossing A certified Indian film.

On its 25th day in theatres, i.e. on December 29, Dhurandhar collected an estimated Rs 10.75 crore, according to early figures from entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This marked a steep decline of over 50% from the previous day's Rs 22.5 crore collection, making its fourth Monday the weakest day so far, with the lowest earnings to date. However, the Ranveer Singh-starrer still outperformed Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri that released last week on Thursday, December 25, coinciding with Christmas. The Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's romantic comedy managed only Rs 1.75 crore on its first Monday.

The Aditya Dhar directorial revolves around Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian undercover intelligence operative who assumes the alias Hamza Ali Mazari to penetrate the Pakistani underworld in Lyari, Karachi, and expose the dangerous nexus linking gangsters, terrorists, and politicians. Inspired by real-life events, the film weaves in references to major incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, lending the narrative a chilling sense of realism.

Dhurandhar will be followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film is headed for a high-stakes box-office showdown with Yash’s pan-India gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, featuring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, is also set to arrive on the same day.

READ | Jaideep Ahlawat to NOT replace Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, confirms director Abhishek Pathak