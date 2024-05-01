Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh blockbuster nears Rs 700 crore, becomes 5th highest-grossing Indian movie

As it concludes its fourth weekend in theaters, Dhurandhar has raked in nearly Rs 700 crore at the domestic box office. Even on its fourth Sunday (December 28), the movie saw an impressive 46.58 percent overall occupancy. Here's more on this.

Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster Dhurandhar has remained unstoppable at the box office since its release on December 5. The spy thriller has broken a number of major showbiz records on its way to become one of the highest-grossing movies in India. As it concludes its fourth weekend in theaters, Dhurandhar has raked in nearly Rs 700 crore at the domestic box office. Even on its fourth Sunday (December 28), the movie saw an impressive 46.58 percent overall occupancy.

Dhurandhar rampage continues

On Friday (December 26), Dhurandhar had earned Rs 15 crore in India, followed by Rs 20.5 crore on Saturday. The film registered an uptick on Sunday as it collected Rs 22.25 crore at ticket counters across India, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.com. This has taken Dhurandhar's total earnings so far to Rs 690.25 crore. The actioner now ranks as the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. Dhurandhar is also a hit outside of India, with its worldwide box office collection breaching the Rs 1,050 crore mark.

Dhurandhar 2 coming soon

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (who also helmed the 2019 hit Uri), is an underworld saga that follows a complex network of criminals, informants, and operatives whose lives intersect in a troubled Pakistani town called Lyari. It also features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande. Dhurandhar's second part is set for release in March 2026, coinciding with the festival of Eid.