Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film scripts HISTORY, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore in India

The Ranveer Singh-starrer and Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar is now chasing the record set by the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which had amassed around Rs 830 crore net in India.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has firmly established itself as a bona fide blockbuster. The high-octane spy thriller, co-starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, has sparked a social media frenzy, with thunderous audience reactions, viral reels, and hilarious memes flooding timelines. Despite its marathon runtime of over three and a half hours, the film has struck a chord with viewers, driven by its gripping storytelling, powerhouse performances, pulsating soundtrack and pitch-perfect casting.

Dhurandhar has been on a record-breaking spree for the past two weeks, and has already grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has now become the first Bollywood film ever to cross the Rs 700-crore mark in India. In its first 22 days, the Ranveer Singh film had earned Rs 685.50 crore net in India. On its 23rd day, i.e. on its fourth Saturday, the film has earned Rs 15 crore till 6 pm, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes the film's net domestic collection to above Rs 700 crore. The Aditya Dhar directorial is now chasing the record set by the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which had amassed around Rs 830 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar has completely outshone every other theatrical release in December, including Avatar: Fire and Ash, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Despite the Avatar franchise’s massive fanbase in India, the third chapter of James Cameron’s sci-fi saga failed to gain momentum at the box office. Kapil Sharma's comedy sequel Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 emerged as a major disappointment, prompting its makers to plan a re-release in January 2026. Meanwhile, the Christmas release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, opened to a low start and is struggling amid mixed to negative reviews, further clearing the field for Dhurandhar's dominance.

The Aditya Dhar directorial revolves around Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian undercover intelligence operative who assumes the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari to penetrate the Pakistani underworld in Karachi’s Lyari and expose the dangerous nexus linking gangsters, terrorists and politicians. Drawing inspiration from real-life events, the film weaves in references to the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, lending the narrative a stark and chilling sense of realism. Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge will release worldwide on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi 2026.

READ | Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan avoids Eid clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic; takes over Alia Bhatt's Alpha release date