Dhurandhar box office collection day 22: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film inches closer to Rs 700 crore in India, earns Rs...

The Ranveer Singh-starrer and Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has already grossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar continues its dream run at the box office, having crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. The spy thriller, featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles, has also become a social media phenomenon, fueled by rousing audience reactions and viral clips. Despite its over three-and-a-half-hour runtime, the film has struck a chord with viewers through its gripping narrative, strong performances, impactful music, and spot-on casting.

In a sensational box office run, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar raked in Rs 668.80 crore net in India in the first 21 days. On its 22nd day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the latest blockbuster earned Rs 15 crore net in India, taking its total net dometic collection to Rs 684 crore. The Aditya Dhar directorial is inching closer to Rs 700-crore mark in India and will become the first Bollywood film to achieve this milestone.

Dhurandhar has overshadowed all other theatrical releases in December, including Avatar: Fire and Ash, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Even though the Avatar franchise enjoys a huge popularity in India, the third installment in the James Cameron's epic sci-fi franchise - Avatar: Fire and Ash is struggling. Kapil Sharma's comedy sequel Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 turned out to be a major flop and the makers are now re-releasing it in January 2026. Released on Christmas, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri anyway opened to mixed to negative reviews from the critics and audiences.

Dhurandhar centres on Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian undercover intelligence operative who adopts the alias Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate the Pakistani underworld in Karachi’s Lyari and dismantle the nexus between gangsters, terrorists, and politicians. Inspired by real events, the film incorporates references to incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, adding a chilling layer of realism to the narrative.

