Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer-starrer crosses Rs 630 crore, set to dethrone SRK's Jawan as highest-grossing Hindi film

Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster movie Dhurandhar continues its stellar run at the box office even as it nears its fourth weekend since being released on December 5. The spy thriller crossed the rare Rs 600 crore mark in India in a span of just 20 days, and saw another surge on Christmas (Day 21) without facing much heat from new releases. It has now collected over Rs 630 crore at ticket counters across India and is expected to go past the Rs 650 crore mark by this weekend.

Dhurandhar continues rampage

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, Dhurandhar earned an estimated Rs 26 crore on its third Thursday (December 25), which was a holiday on account of Christmas. Its solid performance came despite a fresh release in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Thursday's haul has taken Dhurandhar's total domestic box office collection to Rs 633.5 crore. The movie has already outperformed many of Bollywood's all-time hits, including Stree 2 (which had earned Rs 598 crore) and Chhaava (Rs 601 crore). It also looks set to soon dethrone the highest-grossing Hindi-language film -- Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 640 crore). Besides, Dhurandhar is well on its way to go beyond the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office.

Dhurandhar sequel coming soon

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (who also helmed the 2019 hit Uri), is an underworld saga that follows a complex network of criminals, informants, and operatives whose lives intersect in a troubled Pakistani town called Lyari. It also features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande. Dhurandhar's second part is set for release in March 2026, coinciding with the festival of Eid.