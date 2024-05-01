FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh blockbuster maintains momentum to cross Rs 600 crore mark

DNA TV Show: Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?

BCCI faces online backlash after posting 'CCTV-style' clips of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma VHT centuries; RCB joins troll fest

Did Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant cross the line? South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma breaks silence on 'bauna' controversy

India condemns demolition of Lord Vishnu statue at Thailand-Cambodia border: 'Such disrespectful acts...'

Watch: Jaipur crowd's 'Rohit bhai ko bowling do' chant during Vijay Hazare Trophy match sends internet into frenzy

Bangladesh unrest: 1 killed in crude bomb explosion in Dhaka

Merry Christmas 2025: 50 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greeting, images, quotes for share with your loved ones

No Kane Williamson in New Zealand squads for India tour; Michael Bracewell to lead ODIs, Mitchell Santner gets T20I captaincy

Dhurandhar box office: Will Ranveer Singh film be impacted by Kartik-Ananya's new release? Trade analyst says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?

DNA TV Show: Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?

BCCI faces online backlash after posting 'CCTV-style' clips of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma VHT centuries; RCB joins troll fest

BCCI faces online backlash after posting 'CCTV-style' clips of Virat, Rohit

Did Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant cross the line? South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma breaks silence on 'bauna' controversy

Did Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant cross the line? South Africa Test captain Temba

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh blockbuster maintains momentum to cross Rs 600 crore mark

The spy actioner has maintained its momentum even as it nears its fourth weekend since being released on December 5. With fresh collections on Christmas Eve (December 24), the film has taken its total earnings beyond the rare Rs 600 crore mark at the India box office.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 12:54 AM IST

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh blockbuster maintains momentum to cross Rs 600 crore mark
Dhurandhar's second part is set for release in March 2026.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster Dhurandhar has shattered numerous records on its way to become one of India's highest-grossing movies of all time. And the actioner has maintained its momentum even as it nears its fourth weekend since being released on December 5. With fresh collections on Christmas Eve (December 24), the film has taken its total earnings beyond the rare Rs 600 crore mark at the India box office.

Dhurandhar to beat Baahubali's lifetime haul

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, Dhurandhar collected an estimated Rs 17.75 crore in India on Wednesday, taking its domestic box office haul to Rs 607.25 crore in a span of just 20 days. The film collected Rs 207.25 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 253.25 crore in its second week. Dhurandhar is now close to beating the lifetime collection of director SS Rajamouli’s superhit Baahubali: The Beginning. The movie had made an estimated Rs 650 crore around the world in all languages when it was released in 2015. At the global box office, Dhurandhar has raked in more than Rs 900 crore and looks set to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

Dhurandhar's sequel coming soon

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (who also helmed the 2019 hit Uri), is an underworld saga that follows a complex network of criminals, informants, and operatives whose lives intersect in a troubled Pakistani town called Lyari. It also features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande. Dhurandhar's second part is set for release in March 2026, coinciding with the festival of Eid.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh blockbuster maintains momentum to cross Rs 600 crore mark
Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 600 crore mark
DNA TV Show: Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?
DNA TV Show: Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?
BCCI faces online backlash after posting 'CCTV-style' clips of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma VHT centuries; RCB joins troll fest
BCCI faces online backlash after posting 'CCTV-style' clips of Virat, Rohit
Did Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant cross the line? South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma breaks silence on 'bauna' controversy
Did Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant cross the line? South Africa Test captain Temba
India condemns demolition of Lord Vishnu statue at Thailand-Cambodia border: 'Such disrespectful acts...'
'Disrespectful': India on demolition of Lord Vishnu statue in Cambodia
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement