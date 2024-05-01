Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh blockbuster maintains momentum to cross Rs 600 crore mark

The spy actioner has maintained its momentum even as it nears its fourth weekend since being released on December 5. With fresh collections on Christmas Eve (December 24), the film has taken its total earnings beyond the rare Rs 600 crore mark at the India box office.

Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster Dhurandhar has shattered numerous records on its way to become one of India's highest-grossing movies of all time. And the actioner has maintained its momentum even as it nears its fourth weekend since being released on December 5. With fresh collections on Christmas Eve (December 24), the film has taken its total earnings beyond the rare Rs 600 crore mark at the India box office.

Dhurandhar to beat Baahubali's lifetime haul

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, Dhurandhar collected an estimated Rs 17.75 crore in India on Wednesday, taking its domestic box office haul to Rs 607.25 crore in a span of just 20 days. The film collected Rs 207.25 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 253.25 crore in its second week. Dhurandhar is now close to beating the lifetime collection of director SS Rajamouli’s superhit Baahubali: The Beginning. The movie had made an estimated Rs 650 crore around the world in all languages when it was released in 2015. At the global box office, Dhurandhar has raked in more than Rs 900 crore and looks set to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

Dhurandhar's sequel coming soon

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (who also helmed the 2019 hit Uri), is an underworld saga that follows a complex network of criminals, informants, and operatives whose lives intersect in a troubled Pakistani town called Lyari. It also features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande. Dhurandhar's second part is set for release in March 2026, coinciding with the festival of Eid.