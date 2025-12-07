Dhurandhar box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh film is on RAMPAGE mode, will cross Rs 100 crore on Sunday, till now earns...

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's film is on a record-breaking spree, and has already crossed the Rs 60 crore mark. By Sunday, Dhurandhar will cross the Rs 100 crore mark, making a terrific comeback for Ranveer Singh.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh and team Dhurandhar have certainly brought a big relief at the box office. The spy-espionage action drama is on a record-breaking spree. Aditya Dhar-directed ensemble action drama is now racing towards the Rs 100 crore club, and going by the strong trend, the movie will score the century by Sunday.

The official figures for the Dhurandhar box office collection are out, and Saturday saw a 60% growth from Friday. As Sacnilk reported, on Friday, the movie earned 27 crores, and on Saturday, Dhurandhar showed a strong jump, earning Rs 33 crore, taking the two-day domestic total to Rs 60 crores nett. The overseas collection is Rs 18 crore, taking the worldwide collection of Dhurandhar is Rs 90 crore.

When it comes to occupancy, Dhurandhar refuses to bow down and is showing a super-strong hold over the day, and got 39.63% occupancy on Saturday. The morning show had a 17.26% occupancy. The afternoon shows had 35.46% occupancy. The evening shows had 42.65% occupancy, and the night shows had a good occupancy of 63.16%. Dhurandhar will continue its exceptional performance on Sunday, and the film will have a weekend collection between Rs 120-130 crores worldwide.

Dhurandhar is divided into two parts

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a two-part saga. The film leads an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The first part revolves around Jaskirat Singh alias Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) trying to infiltrate Pakistan's Lyari Gang to break the mafia-politicians' connection with the ISI.

Part One ends with Hamza eliminating Rehman Dakait (Khanna) from his hit list. Part Two, Revenge, will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026.