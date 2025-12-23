Dhurandhar box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, becomes third Hindi movie to earn Rs 600 crore after...

Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar has etched its name in history as only the third Hindi film to cross the coveted Rs 600-crore mark in India, joining the elite club alongside the 2024 horror-comedy Stree 2 and the 2025 historical actioner Chhaava.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has turned into a box office juggernaut. The spy thriller, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, has ignited a massive social-media frenzy, driven by thunderous audience reactions and viral reels. Despite its lengthy runtime of over three and a half hours, the film has captivated viewers with its gripping screenplay, powerful performances, impactful music, and pitch-perfect casting.

In a sensational box office run, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has raked in a staggering Rs 598.90 crore net in India within just 18 days. The Aditya Dhar directorial showed no signs of slowing down on its third Tuesday, adding another Rs 17.25 crore and pushing its 19-day domestic total to an impressive Rs 616.15 crore. With this milestone, Dhurandhar has etched its name in history as only the third Hindi film to cross the coveted Rs 600-crore mark, joining the elite club alongside the 2024 horror-comedy Stree 2, led by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and the 2025 historical actioner Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal.

The Aditya Dhar directorial revolves around Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian undercover intelligence operative who assumes the alias Hamza Ali Mazari to penetrate the Pakistani underworld in Lyari, Karachi, and expose the dangerous nexus linking gangsters, terrorists, and politicians. Inspired by real-life events, the film weaves in references to major incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, lending the narrative a chilling sense of realism.

Dhurandhar will be followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film is headed for a high-stakes box-office showdown with Yash’s pan-India gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, featuring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, is also set to arrive on the same day.

