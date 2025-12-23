FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term

Dhurandhar box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, becomes third Hindi movie to earn Rs 600 crore after...

ISRO set to launch Bluebird Block-2 satellite tomorrow; here's all about key space mission

Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, large parts record AQI above...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new recharge plan, with 2GB data, unlimited calls for Rs...., check details

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Complete list of fixtures, venues, timings, live streaming details and more

Navi Mumbai Airport set to commence operations on Dec 25; all you need to know

Ranveer Singh quits Don 3 for this shocking reason, prioritises this film after Dhurandhar's blockbuster success: Report

US embassy, consulates in India to remain closed between December 24-26; here's why

Assam: Fresh violence erupts in Karbi Anglong districts; internet suspended

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term

Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, large parts record AQI above...

Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, large parts record AQI above...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new recharge plan, with 2GB data, unlimited calls for Rs...., check details

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new recharge plan, with 2GB data, unlimite

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, becomes third Hindi movie to earn Rs 600 crore after...

Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar has etched its name in history as only the third Hindi film to cross the coveted Rs 600-crore mark in India, joining the elite club alongside the 2024 horror-comedy Stree 2 and the 2025 historical actioner Chhaava.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 11:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, becomes third Hindi movie to earn Rs 600 crore after...
Dhurandhar box office collection day 19
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has turned into a box office juggernaut. The spy thriller, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, has ignited a massive social-media frenzy, driven by thunderous audience reactions and viral reels. Despite its lengthy runtime of over three and a half hours, the film has captivated viewers with its gripping screenplay, powerful performances, impactful music, and pitch-perfect casting.

In a sensational box office run, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has raked in a staggering Rs 598.90 crore net in India within just 18 days. The Aditya Dhar directorial showed no signs of slowing down on its third Tuesday, adding another Rs 17.25 crore and pushing its 19-day domestic total to an impressive Rs 616.15 crore. With this milestone, Dhurandhar has etched its name in history as only the third Hindi film to cross the coveted Rs 600-crore mark, joining the elite club alongside the 2024 horror-comedy Stree 2, led by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and the 2025 historical actioner Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal.

The Aditya Dhar directorial revolves around Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian undercover intelligence operative who assumes the alias Hamza Ali Mazari to penetrate the Pakistani underworld in Lyari, Karachi, and expose the dangerous nexus linking gangsters, terrorists, and politicians. Inspired by real-life events, the film weaves in references to major incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, lending the narrative a chilling sense of realism.

Dhurandhar will be followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film is headed for a high-stakes box-office showdown with Yash’s pan-India gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, featuring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, is also set to arrive on the same day.

READ | Ranveer Singh quits Don 3 for this shocking reason, prioritises this film after Dhurandhar's blockbuster success: Report

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term
DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term
Dhurandhar box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, becomes third Hindi movie to earn Rs 600 crore after...
Dhurandhar box office day 19: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 600 crore in India
ISRO set to launch Bluebird Block-2 satellite tomorrow; here's all about key space mission
ISRO to launch Bluebird Block-2 satellite tomorrow; all about mission
Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, large parts record AQI above...
Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, large parts record AQI above...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new recharge plan, with 2GB data, unlimited calls for Rs...., check details
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new recharge plan, with 2GB data, unlimite
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement