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Dhurandhar box office collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film suffers 65% drop, yet dethrones Baahubali 2, earns Rs 1622 crore

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Dhurandhar box office collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film suffers 65% drop, yet dethrones Baahubali 2, earns Rs 1622 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 19: Ranveer's film suffers 65% drop

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Dhurandhar box office collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film suffers 65% drop, yet dethrones Baahubali 2, earns Rs 1622 crore

For the first time since its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge showed such a huge drop. However, it still managed to beat Baahubali: The Conclusion. Read on to know how.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 07:15 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film suffers 65% drop, yet dethrones Baahubali 2, earns Rs 1622 crore
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection Day 19: Ever since its release, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has suffered a huge drop. As the trade tracking portal Sacnilk reported, on its 3rd Monday (April 6), Dhurandhar 2 earned only Rs 10 crore net in India, which is a sharp 65% decline from Sunday's Rs 28.75 crore, taking the domestic total to Rs 1023.77 crore net (Rs 1225.72 crore gross). When it comes to overseas collection, the film earned Rs 5 crore on Monday, taking the worldwide total to Rs 1622.72 crore. Despite a sharp decline, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to beat Prabhas' blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion. Read on to know how. 

Dhurandhar 2 language-wise breakdown

On Day 19, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 9.50 crore from Hindi with 14% occupancy, Rs 25 lakh from Telugu with 18% occupancy, Rs 15 lakh from Tamil with 16% occupancy, Rs 8 lakh from Kannada, and Rs 2 lakh from Malayalam with 18 and 12% occupancy, respectively.

Here's how Dhurandhar 2 beats Baahubali 2 

Although D2 trails Baahubali 2's worldwide collection, Ranveer Singh-starrer has surpassed Prabhas' film overseas. Baahubali 2 earned around Rs 371 crore from overseas, and Dhurandhar 2 has already earned Rs 397 crore. D2 will soon hit Rs 400 crore overseas, creating a new record for Indian cinema.  

Dhurandhar 2 has one more week of free run

This Friday (April 10), there are no new releases, giving another free window to Dhurandhar 2 to perform well. Going by the weekdays trend, Ranveer's film is expected to drop further until next weekend. The bigger question is, will it be able to beat Pushpa 2's worldwide haul (Rs 1742 crore)? From April 16, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla will release in cinemas, which will certainly affect the screen count and performance of Dhurandhar 2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

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Dhurandhar box office collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film suffers 65% drop, yet dethrones Baahubali 2, earns Rs 1622 crore
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 19: Ranveer's film suffers 65% drop
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