Dhurandhar box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh film finally sees massive drop, still collects double than Avatar 3, earns Rs...

On its third Monday, Dhurandhar registered its first major dip of around 60 per cent, collecting Rs 16.50 crore - down from Rs 40.30 crore on its third Sunday. On the other hand, Avatar: Fire and Ash fell by more than 65% and managed just Rs 8.50 crore on its first Monday itself.

Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is continuing its dominant run at the box office, setting new benchmarks with each passing day. The spy thriller, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan, has also taken over social media, sparking viral reels, memes, debates and fan theories that have amplified its blockbuster momentum since its December 5 release.

In its first 17 days, Dhurandhar amassed an impressive Rs 579.20 crore net at the Indian box office and Rs 870.36 crore worldwide. On Day 18, as per the early estimates from the tracking portal Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh-starrer registered its first major dip of around 60 per cent, collecting Rs 16.50 crore—down from Rs 40.30 crore on its third Sunday. Even so, the Day 18 figures remain significant, given that the film is now in its third week and the collections came on a Monday.

In contrast, Avatar: Fire and Ash managed just Rs 8.50 crore on its first Monday. The third instalment of James Cameron’s American sci-fi franchise, which hit theatres on December 19 to mixed reviews, appears to be struggling amid the ongoing Dhurandhar wave. In its first four days, Avatar: Fire and Ash has collected Rs 75 crore net in India, with the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller continuing to dominate the box office.

Dhurandhar centers around Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian intelligence asset who infiltrates underworld don Rehman Dakait's gang in Karachi's Lyari to dismantle the nexus between gangsters, terrororist, politicians, and businessmen in Pakistan. Arjun Rampal plays an ISI officer Major Iqbal, whereas Akshaye Khanna portrays Dakait. Sanjay Dutt plays Pakistani cop SP Chaudhry Aslam, and R Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, director of Indian intelligence agency IB (Inteliigence Bureau).

The Ranveer Singh film will be followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid 2026 festivities. It will see a major box-office clash with Yash’s pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap’s action drama Dacoit is also slated to release on the same day.

