Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, total earnings cross Rs 550 crore

The Aditya Dhar directorial has already crossed the rare Rs 550 crore mark at the domestic box office. The spy thriller is now looking to surpass the lifetime collections of Bollywood's top all-time hits. Here's more on this.

Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster movie Dhurandhar ended its third weekend at the box office in an impressive manner, earning close to Rs 100 crore between Friday and Sunday -- setting yet another record for a Hindi-language film. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already crossed the rare Rs 550 crore mark at the domestic box office. The spy thriller is now looking to surpass the lifetime collections of Bollywood's top all-time hits.

Dhurandhar beats top Bollywood hits

In its first 16 days since being released on December 5, Dhurandhar earned Rs 517 crore (nett) at the India box office. On Sunday (December 21), the movie had earned a whopping Rs 38.5 crore by 10 pm, according to a report by Sacnilk.com. It should be noted that theaters in cities are also running late-night shows well past that time, meaning Dhurandhar's overall third-Sunday collection would be even higher. This takes the actioner's total domestic haul to over Rs 555 crore. With this, Dhurandhar has outperformed films like Sunny Deol’s 2024 hit Gadar 2 (which had earned Rs 525), Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan (Rs 543 crore), and Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster Animal (Rs 553 crore). Dhurandhar now looks set to go past the Rs 600 crore mark, which only a few Bollywood films have managed to do. The highest-grossing Hindi-language movie is SRK's Jawan (Rs 640 crore).

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (who also helmed the 2019 hit Uri), is an underworld saga that follows a complex network of criminals, informants, and operatives whose lives intersect in a troubled Pakistani town called Lyari. It also features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande. Dhurandhar's second part is set for release in March 2026.