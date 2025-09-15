FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, total earnings cross Rs 550 crore

Big update for passengers affected by IndiGo mass cancellations, airline extends Rs 10000 voucher till....; check details

Bangladesh rejects India's stand, denies pattern of attacks on minorities after Hindu lynching: 'Attempt of the Indian authorities to...'

After Shaktimaan controversy, Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer is a 'good actor'

BIG jolt to Pak as nation's biggest carrier Pakistan International Airlines' crisis looms after major bidder exits close to deadline

Shehbaz Sharif hails U-19 heroes! PM congratulates Pakistan on Asia Cup final win over India, lauds PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's vision

Masterstroke by Gautam Adani, Adani Group's bet on India's aviation market gets bigger as company plans to enter...

PM Modi hails BJP-led Mahayuti's huge victory in Maharashtra local body polls: 'This reflects trust in...'

Australia troll England's 'Bazball' with 'Ronball' shirts after wrapping up Ashes in just 11 days

After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets mobbed at Hyderabad event: 'There are only men...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangladesh rejects India's stand, denies pattern of attacks on minorities after Hindu lynching: 'Attempt of the Indian authorities to...'

Bangladesh rejects India's stand, denies pattern of attacks on minorities

After Shaktimaan controversy, Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer is a 'good actor'

After Shaktimaan controversy, Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer is a 'good actor'

Shehbaz Sharif hails U-19 heroes! PM congratulates Pakistan on Asia Cup final win over India, lauds PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's vision

Shehbaz Sharif hails U-19 heroes! PM congratulates Pakistan on Asia Cup final

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, total earnings cross Rs 550 crore

The Aditya Dhar directorial has already crossed the rare Rs 550 crore mark at the domestic box office. The spy thriller is now looking to surpass the lifetime collections of Bollywood's top all-time hits. Here's more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 01:50 AM IST

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, total earnings cross Rs 550 crore
Dhurandhar's second part is set for release in March 2026.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster movie Dhurandhar ended its third weekend at the box office in an impressive manner, earning close to Rs 100 crore between Friday and Sunday -- setting yet another record for a Hindi-language film. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already crossed the rare Rs 550 crore mark at the domestic box office. The spy thriller is now looking to surpass the lifetime collections of Bollywood's top all-time hits.

Dhurandhar beats top Bollywood hits

In its first 16 days since being released on December 5, Dhurandhar earned Rs 517 crore (nett) at the India box office. On Sunday (December 21), the movie had earned a whopping Rs 38.5 crore by 10 pm, according to a report by Sacnilk.com. It should be noted that theaters in cities are also running late-night shows well past that time, meaning Dhurandhar's overall third-Sunday collection would be even higher. This takes the actioner's total domestic haul to over Rs 555 crore. With this, Dhurandhar has outperformed films like Sunny Deol’s 2024 hit Gadar 2 (which had earned Rs 525), Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan (Rs 543 crore), and Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster Animal (Rs 553 crore). Dhurandhar now looks set to go past the Rs 600 crore mark, which only a few Bollywood films have managed to do. The highest-grossing Hindi-language movie is SRK's Jawan (Rs 640 crore).

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (who also helmed the 2019 hit Uri), is an underworld saga that follows a complex network of criminals, informants, and operatives whose lives intersect in a troubled Pakistani town called Lyari. It also features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande. Dhurandhar's second part is set for release in March 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, total earnings cross Rs 550 crore
Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer film beats Animal, earnings cross Rs...
Big update for passengers affected by IndiGo mass cancellations, airline extends Rs 10000 voucher till....; check details
Big update for passengers affected by IndiGo crisis, airline extends Rs 10000 vo
Bangladesh rejects India's stand, denies pattern of attacks on minorities after Hindu lynching: 'Attempt of the Indian authorities to...'
Bangladesh rejects India's stand, denies pattern of attacks on minorities
After Shaktimaan controversy, Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer is a 'good actor'
After Shaktimaan controversy, Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer is a 'good actor'
BIG jolt to Pak as nation's biggest carrier Pakistan International Airlines' crisis looms after major bidder exits close to deadline
BIG jolt to Pak as nation's biggest carrier Pakistan International Airlines' cri
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement