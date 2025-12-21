Dhurandhar box office collection day 16: Ranveer Singh scores over 30 crore on its 3rd Saturday, to cross Rs 800 crore mark, yet movie FAILS to beat...

Sonam Bajwa’s soft gold Anarkali: Effortless elegance and quiet charm in modern traditional fashion, SEE pics
Although Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurnadhar continue to hold its dominance at the box office, beating even Avatar Fire and Ash on a daily basis, it's still trailing behind Pushpa 2 The Rise.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 16: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar has proven to be a box office juggernaut, refusing to slow down in its third week as well. Aditya Dhar's directorial is surpassing expectations, giving tough competition to even Hollywood's mega-Avatar Fire and Ash, and continues its dominance at the box office. On its third Saturday, Dhurandhar outperformed almost every Bollywood blockbuster and scored Rs 33.50 crore in India, making it the only movie to fetch such numbers on its 3rd weekend. As Sacnilk reported, in 16 days, the movie earned Rs 517 crore net in India. When it comes to the worldwide total, Dhurandhar has earned between Rs 770-780 crore. By Day 17, Dhurnadhar is expected to cross the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide.
Despite a monstrous run, Dhurandhar FAILS to beat....
Dhurandhar is on a spree of breaking records. However, the movie is still trailing from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. Ranveer Singh-starrer crossed the Rs 500 crore net mark in 16 days. But Allu Arjun-starrer achieved this milestone in 11 days. Similarly, Dhurandhar is expected to cross the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide in 17 days, but Pushpa 2 breached this record, becoming the fastest Indian film to hit Rs 800 crore worldwide in just 7 days.
Dhurandhar Part 2 will dethrone Pushpa 2
Pushpa 2 is a sequel to Pushpa The Rise. The movie had the advantage of having a huge audience waiting for the movie to be released. On the other side, Dhurandhar is a standalone movie, the first in the franchise. Yet it has achieved such numbers, and it deserves to be celebrated. Dhurandhar will be followed by Part Two: Revenge, which probably can break Pushpa 2 records as well. Dhurnadhar Part Two will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026, putting up a strong competition to Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit Ek Prem Katha.
