Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster sets another record, becomes fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 500 crore

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (who also helmed the 2019 hit Uri), is an underworld saga that follows a complex network of criminals, informants, and operatives whose lives intersect in a troubled Pakistani town called Lyari.

Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster movie Dhurandhar continues its dream run at the box office even as it completes its third Saturday since being released on December 5. The spy film added a significant amount to its domestic collection on Day 16, taking its total earnings well past the coveted Rs 500 crore mark. Dhurandhar earned Rs 483 crore (nett) in its first 15 days at ticket windows across India.

On Saturday (December 20), Dhurandhar had earned Rs 33.5 crore at the domestic box office by 10 pm, according to a report by Sacnilk.com. This takes the action-thriller movie's total domestic collection to Rs 516 crore, even though late-night shows have not been accounted for. The film had raked in Rs 22.5 crore on Friday (December 19). With this, Dhurandhar is now inching closer to beating all-time blockbusters including Gadar 2 (which earned Rs 525 crore), Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan (Rs 543 crore), and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (Rs 553 crore). Judging by its speed, the movie is expected to cross all these films by Sunday night. Some trade pandits believe Dhurandhar could even surpass the Rs 700 crore milestone, which would make it the first Hindi-language film to do so.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (who also helmed the 2019 hit Uri), is an underworld saga that follows a complex network of criminals, informants, and operatives whose lives intersect in a troubled Pakistani town called Lyari. It also features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande.