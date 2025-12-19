FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh film zooms past Rs 700 crore; beats Chhaava, Animal, Jawan, Stree 2 in...

The Ranveer Singh-starrer and Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar has earned Rs 479.50 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 700 crore worldwide in the first two weeks. It will now face tough competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash, that releases in cinemas this Friday on December 19.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Dec 19, 2025

Dhurandhar box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh film zooms past Rs 700 crore; beats Chhaava, Animal, Jawan, Stree 2 in...
Dhurandhar box office collection day 14
Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is shattering box office records day after day. The spy thriller, also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan in the leading roles, has turned into a social media sensation, sparking viral reels, memes, debates and fan theories, all of which have fuelled its phenomenal collections.

Dhurandhar centres on Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian undercover intelligence operative who adopts the alias Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate the Pakistani underworld in Lyari, Karachi, for dismantling the nexus between gangsters, terrorists and politicians. The film’s narrative is inspired by real-life events, weaving in incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In its first 13 days, Dhurandhar earned Rs 454.20 crore net in India and grossed Rs 680 crore worldwide. On its 14th day, the Aditya Dhar directorial collected Rs 25.30 crore more, taking its net domestic collections to Rs 479.50 crore. This means, that the latest blockbuster has minted over Rs 700 crore worldwide, and is heading towards the coveted Rs 1000-crore club.

Dhurandhar has surpassed Chhaava, Animal, Jawan, Stree 2 in its second week earnings. In its second week, the Ranveer Singh film has earned over Rs 250 crore net in India. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner Chhaava collected Rs 180 crore in its second week, and Ranbir Kapoor's hyperviolent action drama Animal minted Rs 149 crore in its second week. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 earned Rs 136 crore and Rs 142 crore, respectively, in their second weeks.

The Ranveer Singh film will face tough competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash, that releases in cinemas this Friday on December 19. The James Cameron franchise enjoys huge popularity in India and the 2022 release Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the 2009 Avatar that laid the whole foundation, is the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India as it collected Rs 391 crore net here.

