Dhurandhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh film continues to earn over Rs 25 crore, total earnings are now...

Dhurandhar box office day 13: The Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film will start facing competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron's epic sci-fi action drama series Avatar. Avatar 3 is slated to release in Indian cinemas on December 19.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 10:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Dhurandhar phenomenon has spread across social media with viral reels, hilarious memes, heated discussions, and fan theories. The Ranveer Singh-starrer and Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has also wreaked havoc at the box office. Dhurandhar, that also features Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles, is refusing to slow down and continues to earn over Rs 20 crore for the 13th consecutive day, and over Rs 25 crore for the 9th consecutive day.

In its first 12 days, the Aditya Dhar directorial had earned Rs 428.50 crore net in India. On the 13th day, as per early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 25.50 crore, taking the total net domestic collections to Rs 454 crore. Talking about its worldwide gross collections, the Ranveer Singh film had minted over Rs 640 crore in the first 12 days. This means that the spy thriller has grossed over Rs 650 crore globally now.

Dhurandhar will start facing competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron's epic sci-fi action drama series Avatar. Avatar 3 is slated to release in Indian cinemas on December 19. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also arrives in cinemas on Christmas 2025.

The Aditya Dhar directorial centres on Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian undercover intelligence operative who adopts the alias Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate the Pakistani underworld in Lyari, Karachi, for dismantling the nexus between gangsters, terrorists and politicians. The film’s narrative is inspired by real-life events, weaving in incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Dhurandhar film will be followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid 2026 festivities. It will see a major box-office clash with Yash’s pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap’s action drama Dacoit is also slated to release on the same day.

